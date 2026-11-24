Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino criticised VAR after Leny Yoro's red card in the 4-0 loss at Liverpool was overturned. United are also unhappy with Howard Webb defending the decision and a disallowed goal claim.

Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has questioned the competence of video assistant referee officials after defender Leny Yoro had his red card from the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool overturned.

Pochettino Questions VAR Competence After Red Card Overturn

Yoro was sent off eight minutes into Sunday's match at Anfield after bringing down Aleksander Isak just outside the United penalty area. United sources say they have conclusive proof it was impossible for Isak to reach the ball after he took a heavy touch, that it would have run on to goalkeeper Senne Lammens, and Yoro should not have been punished for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Also read Manchester United Appeal Leny Yoro's Early Red Card in Liverpool Defeat

Pochettino said he had some sympathy with referee Sam Barrott but he is livid at how the situation played out. I am very disappointed, the Argentine said. This type of thing can never happen. We can accept the referee can make a mistake.

But if we have VAR, what were they doing? What were they doing? Are we going to repeat the game? Are we going to have the possibility to play 11 by 11?

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No. We have an unbelievable car, but we need to be at the level to drive it. We accept that the technology is there but what are they doing? The successful appeal provides little comfort given the final result. United suffered a bruising 4-0 defeat, a scoreline heavily influenced by the early numerical disadvantage.

Pochettino pointed out that while Yoro is now available for future selection, the opportunity to compete fairly at Anfield has already been lost. Now, the three points, where are the three points? he questioned. The ball was going to the keeper, Pochettino added. I think in that situation if you review the VAR you can see, like we see on the cameras now, that he never had the intention to connect with Isak.

United Angry At Howard Webb Defending Referee Decision

The striker saw that the ball was going to the keeper and he delayed a little bit of his run and goes down. United are furious at both the nature of the audio of the incident, and referees chief Howard Webb defending referee Barrott's decision and the VAR John Brooks' reinforcing it on the Mic'd Up programme, which was shown on Sky Sports. They intend to take the matter up with both the Premier League and ProRef.

Webb apologised to United after Erling Haaland's winner in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on 13 September was allowed to stand even though a clearly offside Enzo Fernandez was interfering with play. There has been no apology from Webb on this occasion. Instead, he has doubled down on the call, saying: I think, by and large, most people would see that as a correct decision, with Isak moving quickly on towards that ball.

Webb added: There's a question mark, I guess, around whether or not he would get onto that ball before Lammens. Now, in the moment, the referee looked at it and felt he would. That was the referee's call made on the field, and then the VAR checks that to see whether that decision made on the field was clearly and obviously incorrect, and formed the opinion that it wasn't. That if there was any doubt, then it was doubt.

It wasn't going to be something that was clearly and obviously wrong and therefore allowed that decisive on-field decision to stand. The alternative view is that Lammens might get there first, but I think it's a little bit debatable. Certainly not clearly wrong. United sources claim this interpretation is wrong.

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The club are unhappy at the speed the on-field decision was confirmed. It is thought United used data around Isak's top speed and his chances of reaching the ball in their defence of Yoro to the FA. They claim this could have been done within minutes of the incident occurring. This is not the only bone of contention at Old Trafford around the incident.

Pochettino Disputes Liverpool Goal Legality Over Wall Infraction

Pochettino also pointed out Liverpool forward Bradley Barcola was too close to the United wall from the resulting free-kick and Dominik Szoboszlai's opening goal should have been disallowed. No-one talked about the fact that the goal wasn't legal, said Pochettino. Barcola was touching our wall. It must be disallowed.

We need to defend my players and my club, and that is to denounce it and to say, the decision wasn't good. And now, the three points, where are the three points? Despite the lingering anger over the Liverpool result, United must quickly pivot to a heavy schedule including a Champions League trip to Portugal. Pochettino was quick to dismiss any suggestions that his squad is mentally fragile following the heavy defeat.

Pochettino Denounces Mental Fragility Claims After Heavy Defeat

We are not fragile. We are a strong team, he stated confidently. They showed that last season, capable to finish third. Now we are playing in Champions League because of the performance of them.

Things sometimes happen in football for different reasons. Now we need to identify why and we are working on it. I think we are going to turn around that situation. The focus now shifts to a European clash against Sporting CP on Wednesday followed by a return to domestic action at Old Trafford.

At Manchester United it's about winning every single game. We have a great mentality. But there are things we need to improve. We need to be our identity.

It's not only to play high, but a sense of what the game demands, the manager concluded ahead of the trip to Lisbon.