Mauricio Pochettino agrees to become Manchester United manager after Michael Carrick

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to take over from Michael Carrick at Manchester United, bringing his high-pressing 4-2-3-1 style and Premier League experience from Southampton, Tottenham, Chelsea and the USA.

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to take over from Michael Carrick as Manchester United manager. The 54-year-old returns to England after spells at Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea, and most recently led the United States to the last 16 of the World Cup.

Pochettino was first mentioned as a contender for the United job when Louis van Gaal was sacked in May 2016. Asked to name the three Premier League managers he would have loved to play for, he replied: Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Alex Ferguson. When I was young, when I started my career as a manager, he was always my inspiration, my reference, Pochettino said.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino tipped to axe £80million Manchester United star

When you can share two hours with a person who was the greatest manager in the history of football, you can only enjoy. Hiring United managers has been complicated since Ferguson left in 2013, with a back-and-forth around the club's DNA. Some believe winning by any means necessary should take precedence, while others think the style and cultural heritage of United's most successful period is vital.

Recent appointments have alternated between European coaches with fixed styles and former players from the Ferguson era. Pochettino may be uniquely placed to bridge that gap. At Southampton, a 4-2-3-1 formation quickly became his favoured choice. He kept a similar shape to predecessor Nigel Adkins but with a dramatically different style emphasising pressing high up the pitch.

Dejan Lovren and Victor Wanyama were the only major signings to become starters. Adam Lallana, Morgan Schneiderlin, Jay Rodriguez, Luke Shaw and Nathaniel Clyne flourished once they adapted. Lallana later reflected: When I started at Southampton, I very much played off the left, No 10; almost a luxury-type player. When Pochettino came in, it was very apparent from day one there would be no luxury player in his team.

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Pochettino Spurs Success

Pochettino adopted the same approach at Spurs, where his side became identifiable by aggression and intensity out of possession. He predominantly used a 4-2-3-1 and helped young players flourish, including Dele Alli and Harry Kane, who combined as his No 10 and No 9. Full-backs provided attacking width, with a central midfielder, usually Eric Dier, dropping back to form a back three in possession. That allowed Alli, Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son to play close to Kane.

To accommodate Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain, Pochettino moved away from the high-pressing tactics that defined his earlier roles, knowing his superstar front three were not predisposed to such a demanding off-the-ball approach. A 4-3-3 was his most used system, again with attacking full-backs in Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, but circumstances meant his PSG side were far removed from his favoured style.

Pochettino used a 3-4-2-1 in some early games at Chelsea after his 2023 appointment before switching to his favoured 4-2-3-1. Cole Palmer followed in the footsteps of Alli and Kane, with 22 goals and 11 assists in a stunning Premier League campaign. In April of his only season at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino questioned the group's mentality and work-rate. We still need to create this mentality that is going to help us, he said.

You need to demand more from yourself and your team-mates. Pochettino's Spurs side consistently ranked among the Premier League's top sides for distance covered, but Chelsea finished the 2023/24 season with the third-lowest total in the division. He continued to adapt with the USA, switching between a back three and back four and moving away from the more rigid positional game implemented earlier in his career.

His most used formation at the World Cup was a 4-3-3, but attacking players were encouraged to be fluid and rotate positions, helping them overpower Paraguay, Australia and Bosnia and Herzegovina before elimination by Belgium. He was commended for getting the team to pull together as a collective, with pressing central out of possession. This summer's World Cup was a strong showcase of Pochettino's style and recent tactical adaptation.

Usa World Cup Tactics

His fluid midfield and small-space passing posed problems for teams defending zonally, because US midfielders could step into areas between the zones and often be unmarked with time and space. Playing in close proximity helped draw opponents up towards the ball, and clever off-ball movement stretched the pitch to find the striker with few defenders around him. Pochettino's men looked to thread through-balls in behind after enticing the press, and the speedy Folarin Balogun turned those chances into goals.

In one example, right-sided midfielder Weston McKennie placed himself near his three midfield team-mates, leaving the right half-space empty. With a four against three in that area, the USA were best placed to play quick combinations before finding their attackers in space. Left-winger Christian Pulisic and left-back Antonee Robinson also swapped positions, with Robinson inverting into the fluid midfield four and Pulisic staying on the touchline for balance, where he showcased impressive one-against-one dribbling.

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In his own words, Pochettino has described his sides as needing to be protagonists, always press high, work hard and be dynamic. He refers to himself as a disciple of legendary Argentina boss Marcelo Bielsa, who he played for. The closest Premier League comparison to Pochettino's ideas in possession would be Liverpool, a coach who takes the initiative and encourages vertical football.

United Playing Style

Pochettino's United is likely to look similar, at least initially, to Carrick's, who also favoured a 4-2-3-1, albeit with potential adjustments. Carrick's United produced a series of good results to finish last season with a run unmatched by any other team. It was a greatness built on attacking in a transition-heavy manner. In games they had less than 50% of the ball, they lost only once, with a 62% win rate in those 13 games.

That dropped to 36% in games they had the majority of possession. That style suited their direct attackers and protected their defenders. Casemiro's set-piece prowess provided a reliable way to break the deadlock against deep defences, something United have struggled with this season. With United a goal up, opponents stepped forward, giving Carrick's men more space to attack quickly.

It worked, but teams at the top are reluctant to play that way. Carrick's vision was a side that played slick football with short passes in build-up, referencing Paris St-Germain's midfield three as inspiration, building up to entice and escape pressure before finding the forwards quickly.

That did not come to fruition, and trying to take United from a successful counter-attacking side to one that could reliably beat teams while keeping the ball was the same hurdle that undid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag. Both Solskjaer and Carrick leaned into United's historic style when crafting their game-models. Pochettino gives United an interesting solution to this problem.

Squad And Challenges

Leny Yoro's recovery speed could be needed at centre-back if he is to play a high line, while the athleticism of Patrick Dorgu could be preferable to the experience of a 31-year-old Luke Shaw. Carlos Baleba is likely to be key in midfield given his physical prowess.

Bruno Fernandes will doubtless be vital in the No 10 role, but does he have the energy, at 32, to run beyond his striker in the style of a young Alli with Kane at Spurs? Can a team that ranks 19th in the division for distance covered this season achieve the level of intensity Pochettino craves? In possession, he may seek to develop United's threat from direct attacks and counters, in the style of his Spurs and Chelsea sides.

But he will have his work cut out to transform their pressing. Pochettino feels he has evolved. If you don't change, you die, he said recently. That attitude will likely be needed at United, where he inherits a very different squad from the one he had before.