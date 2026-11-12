Neville tells Pochettino to demand two January defenders before accepting Manchester United job

Gary Neville says Mauricio Pochettino must secure guarantees over January and summer transfer budgets before replacing Michael Carrick at Manchester United. United confirmed Carrick's sacking on Thursday morning with the club 18th in the Premier League.

Manchester United confirmed the sacking of Michael Carrick on Thursday morning as they accelerate talks with the United States Soccer Federation over the release of Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino Agreement Requires Guarantees

The former Tottenham and Chelsea manager has reached an agreement to join the club, and Gary Neville says the Argentine must secure firm guarantees from the hierarchy before signing. United sit 18th in the Premier League table after 10 games, having managed just one victory in their opening 10 league matches. They have kept a solitary clean sheet across 15 fixtures in all competitions and are also out of the Carabao Cup following a defeat to Brighton in September.

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The club have conceded 19 league goals this term, three more than at the same stage last season. Their defensive record currently ranks as the third-worst in the Premier League, behind only Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace. Neville, speaking on Stick to Football, said he has wanted Pochettino at Old Trafford for years.

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He said: I have actually asked for Mauricio Pochettino to be the manager of Manchester United probably for seven or eight years and he is finally going to get it, a bit late in the day for me but he is finally going to get it. Neville stressed that Pochettino will face a massive rebuilding job.

He said: He is going to be sat in the Anfield dugout a week on Sunday, do we think that this is an appointment that will take Manchester United back to a level whereby over three or five years he can keep his job and he can deliver what Klopp did at Arsenal. Neville warned the incoming boss against accepting verbal promises.

Defensive Additions Non-Negotiable for January

He said: If I was Mauricio Pochettino now, I would be literally protecting myself up to the high heaven. He will do that with a payoff, so do that in your contract. But secondly, he needs two defenders in January. The former United captain said immediate January additions are non-negotiable.

He said: So he has got to insist that he gets two defenders in January. He has got to insist that he gets a minimum budget next summer for the transfer window to be able to turn this around. He has got to insist that he gets a budget that follows. Neville added: They have to give it to him, or else he should not take the job.

If you are not going to give them a look without that defence and that midfield, by the way, and that midfield has some money spent on it, he has got to insist on the way in there is some form of transfer control, there is some sort of budget where he can meaningfully change the team. He continued: I think he needs to protect himself in the next 12 months with the transfer budget, he has to.

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Current Back Line Worst In Premier League

The only time you can insist on it is at the very beginning. Without that defence and that midfield, absolutely. Neville named the current back four as a major concern. He said: Because if they have Dorgu at left-back, Mazraoui at right-back and Yoro and Heaven at centre-back, he will have to do one hell of a job coaching to get them up the league.

I do not know a back four that is worse than that in the Premier League right now if I watch it. That is, I cannot believe Manchester United have ended up with that back four. The pundit acknowledged Pochettino's track record of developing youth but maintained that immediate funds are essential. He said the Argentine must know he can meaningfully change the team before committing to the role.

United are set to officially confirm Carrick's departure and are pushing to complete Pochettino's release from his role with the US Soccer Federation. If the Argentine accepts the role, his immediate priority will be plugging a leaky defence that has shipped 19 league goals already this season. Pochettino must quickly decide whether the Old Trafford board is willing to meet his financial demands before the crucial January transfer window opens.

Contact has already been made with the United States Soccer Federation as United seek to bring him back to English football. The Argentine faces a massive rebuilding job if he takes the reins at Old Trafford, with the squad sitting in the relegation zone and struggling badly at the back. Neville fears that relying solely on the current personnel will make Pochettino's task impossible.