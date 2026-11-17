Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam warns UK that failure to ratify the Chagos Islands sovereignty treaty by December 2026 will trigger legal action.

Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam has issued a stern ultimatum to the United Kingdom, demanding the ratification of the Chagos Islands sovereignty treaty by December 2026. The warning signals a significant escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two nations over the disputed archipelago in the Indian Ocean. Ramgoolam explicitly stated that if London fails to act within the specified timeframe, Mauritius is prepared to initiate legal proceedings to secure its territorial rights.

Treaty Mechanism and Military Base Lease

The underlying agreement, originally negotiated by former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, involves the United Kingdom transferring full sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. In exchange for this territorial handover, the UK government would pay Mauritius a substantial fee to lease back the island of Diego Garcia for a period of 99 years. This arrangement is critical because Diego Garcia hosts a joint military base operated by the United Kingdom and the United States, which remains strategically vital for Western defense operations in the region.

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Parliamentary Block and US Security Concerns

Ratification of the treaty has faced significant hurdles within the British political system, primarily due to concerns from Washington. In April, the UK Parliament blocked the treaty after US President Donald Trump publicly condemned the deal as a 'terrible deal' for American national security interests. Current Prime Minister Andy Burnham has since suggested an intention to 'recast the arrangement' to alleviate American fears, leading to a Downing Street confirmation that officials are developing a 'shared plan' with both the US and Mauritius to resolve the impasse.

Tom Tugendhat Condemns Government Approach

Shadow Foreign Secretary Tom Tugendhat responded sharply to the Mauritian deadline, accusing the Labour government of weakness and inconsistency. He argued that Britain must not bow to threats, particularly when national security is perceived to be at risk. Tugendhat claimed that the Chagos Islands must remain under British control, citing the wishes of the Chagossian people, and criticized the Prime Minister for allegedly being 'two-faced' by telling Mauritius one thing while conveying different signals to the United States.

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Foreign Office Diplomatic Stance and Next Steps

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office emphasized the government's commitment to finding a diplomatic solution that secures the continued operation of the military base. Following a meeting at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam agreed to work collaboratively toward further progress by the end of the year. The Foreign Office declined to provide a 'running commentary' on the ongoing negotiations, reinforcing the need for discretion in sensitive international diplomacy.

Mauritian Legal Readiness and International Law

In a statement delivered to the Mauritian parliament, Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam clarified that while his government prefers a diplomatic resolution without legal intervention, it is fully prepared to utilize all options available under international law. He emphasized that the matter will not be allowed to drift indefinitely, signaling that legal action is a genuine contingency if the UK fails to meet the December deadline. This position underscores Mauritius's determination to resolve the sovereignty dispute through all means necessary to assert its territorial integrity.