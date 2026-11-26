Influencer Max Balegde pivots from apology to attack against Kemi Badenoch, raising questions about Labour Party coordination during the Downing Street scandal.

Influencer Max Balegde has launched a sharp counter-attack against Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, signaling a dramatic shift in tone just days after causing a political storm at Downing Street. The 27-year-old content creator, known for his viral presence on TikTok, uploaded a new video on Wednesday night that abandoned his earlier expression of remorse for his behavior at Number 10. Instead of apologizing, Balegde, whose legal name is Max Trobe, utilized his platform to publicly criticize the Tory leader's political record on several high-profile social issues.

Shift From Apology To Political Counter-Attack

Just twenty-four hours prior to this new video, Balegde had appeared contrite regarding the controversy surrounding his attendance at the Prime Minister's reception. He had stated that his content was intended to be light-hearted and offered a sincere apology to anyone offended by the incidents. However, on Wednesday evening, that demeanor vanished completely as he prepared to engage directly with political critics who had condemned his presence at the event.

Also read Andy Burnham Faced Harsh Criticism From Kemi Badenoch Over Influencer Video

The immediate trigger for this aggressive pivot was the response from Kemi Badenoch during Prime Minister's Questions. At 9.30pm on Wednesday, Badenoch had demanded to know if the Prime Minister would apologize for debasing his office by allowing a vile video to be recorded on the steps of Number 10. Balegde claimed to be shocked by the level of rage in her reaction, stating that her outburst prompted him to conduct further research into her past political statements.

Evidence-Based Rebuttal Of Conservative Stances

In his latest video, Balegde presented a series of citations to challenge Kemi Badenoch's consistency on key cultural and educational matters. He referenced a 2020 headline from The Independent to argue that the Conservative leader had warned teachers against presenting white privilege as fact, thereby attacking the concept of critical race theory in schools. This claim was bolstered by Balegde's assertion that she opposed the teaching of such frameworks.

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Furthermore, the content creator used a screenshot from a 2024 Guardian article to accuse Kemi Badenoch of supporting bans on trans women in bars. He highlighted her record on trans rights by suggesting her opposition was severe, noting she had attacked these rights more frequently than McDonald's has sold chicken nuggets. This specific comparison served to emphasize the intensity of her stance on gender identity legislation.

Balegde also addressed the issue of conversion therapy, citing a 2022 ITV article that suggested the Conservative leader had delayed earlier attempts to ban the practice. He framed her position as obstructive to legislative progress, arguing that her political maneuvering had hindered efforts to criminalize therapists who attempt to change a client's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Coordination Questions And Downing Street Response

The precision of Balegde's counter-arguments has led to speculation about whether he is receiving briefing material from within the Labour Party. Critics noted that his claims mirrored the talking points provided to political journalists earlier in the week regarding the reception held on November 9. Senior Tory sources questioned whether Number 10 was effectively briefing influencers to attack opposing political parties, suggesting a coordinated communications strategy.

Downing Street has firmly rejected the suggestion that the Prime Minister's office is feeding lines to the TikTok star. Despite these denials, the similarities between Balegde's researched attacks and the official Labour narrative have raised eyebrows among political observers. The influencer, who insists he is not a politician, appeared to follow a comms strategy distinctly similar to that employed by the Prime Minister's staff during the crisis.

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The controversy surrounding the November 9 reception continues to impact the relationship between Andy Burnham and the group of content creators involved. The Prime Minister has admitted that Balegde's initial video was inappropriate, yet their personal connection remains strong. Reports indicate that Balegde and Andy Burnham first bonded at an Oasis concert, leading to the influencer being invited to a private tea with the Prime Minister at Number 10.

Ongoing Relationship And Future Implications

Despite the political fallout, Downing Street has repeatedly refused to rule out a future invitation for Max Balegde back to Number 10. The Prime Minister's office maintains that the event was intended to engage with modern media personalities, although the collective audience of the invited creators reached over 470 million people. This figure aligns closely with the estimates provided by Balegde in his own videos, further blurring the lines between independent content creation and political messaging.

The situation highlights the complex challenges facing the government as it navigates the intersection of traditional politics and digital influencer culture. While Andy Burnham attempts to manage the fallout from the influencer party, the actions of Max Balegde continue to generate significant media attention. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with courting social media personalities, as their actions can quickly escalate into broader political disputes.