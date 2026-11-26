ITV flew TikTok star Max Balegde to Australia on a £10,000 business class ticket to appear on I'm A Celebrity following his offensive Downing Street performance. This report details the costs, the political fallout, and Prime Minister Andy Burnham's defense of engaging with influencers.

TikTok influencer Max Balegde has been flown to Australia on a return business class ticket by ITV, a move that carries a price tag exceeding £10,000. The transportation expense is linked to Balegde's appearance on the reality television program I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, which occurred shortly after a viral controversy involving his behavior at 10 Downing Street. The 27-year-old content creator boarded a Qantas flight from London's Heathrow Airport to Brisbane last weekend, marking a significant escalation in the costs associated with the government's engagement with social media personalities.

ITV Covers Travel Costs for Controversial Star

Max Balegde, the TikTok personality at the center of the government's influencer row, received the expensive business class seat as part of his arrangement to appear on the show's spin-off series. The total cost for the flight alone surpasses £10,000, highlighting the substantial financial resources allocated to bringing the star to the Gold Coast for the television production. Balegde was put up in a pool-view room at the Pepper's Salt and Resort Hotel, which costs approximately £130 per night. In addition to the travel and accommodation, the influencer is receiving a direct fee from the producers for his participation in the program, further complicating the public perception of the event.

Also read Max Balegde: Who is the TikTok star who has caused offence for videos in No 10?

Performance at Downing Street Sparked Outrage

The controversy stems from a video in which Max Balegde performed a lewd and misogynistic song on the steps of Downing Street. The lyrics included the phrase 'bumboclaat p*ssywagon chicken nuggets,' which combines strong swear words, including a term from Jamaican patois and a crude sexual slang term, into a viral internet meme. The performance was captured during a content creator event hosted by Prime Minister Andy Burnham earlier this month. When the video generated headlines on Tuesday night, Max Balegde was live on ITV2, continuing his professional engagements despite the public backlash and the offensive nature of the content he had produced on the historic government steps.

Balegde later removed the offensive video but attempted to defend his actions through a statement on social media. He claimed that his phone had been taken upon his arrival at 10 Downing Street and that he realized he had not recorded a clip upon leaving. He stated that because the audio for the AI-generated song was trending at the time, he decided to 'just make a silly video out of it.' He apologized for any offense caused, asserting that his content is intended to be silly, fun, and light-hearted. He also shared behind-the-scenes footage of himself posing in front of the fireplace at 10 Downing Street with the caption 'They hate it when you serve c*** at 10 Downing Street.' Another influencer, Luke Hamnett, faced criticism for a video where he danced and twerked along the corridors to the song Jump by the Pointer Sisters before being 'caught' by Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

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Political Fallout and Parliamentary Criticism

Prime Minister Andy Burnham faced intense scrutiny during Prime Minister's Questions regarding the event and the subsequent behavior of the influencers. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch used her time in the Commons to accuse Mr. Burnham of debasing Downing Street by hosting these personalities. She condemned the words used by one of the influencers on the steps of 10 Downing Street as disgusting and pejorative. She specifically cited obscene language that referred to women's private parts and described white women as cheap meat, labeling the comments as grotesque and unacceptable for such a prestigious location. Mr. Burnham refused to apologize for engaging with young people who look to influencers for information, maintaining that such engagement is necessary for modern political communication.

The incident has become part of a broader debate about the relationship between the government and social media stars. Mr. Hamnett, who was also involved in the corridor incident, had previously met with Mr. Burnham at an Oasis concert, suggesting an existing relationship between the politician and the influencer community. Max Balegde boasts 4.2 million followers on social media, underscoring the significant reach these personalities have over the public. The combination of the expensive trip to Australia, the controversial performance, and the political defense of the event has solidified the influencer row as a major political issue, threatening to engulf No. 10 in further controversy as the public and opposition parties continue to scrutinize the government's use of taxpayer resources for private influencer relationships.