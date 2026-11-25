Max Balegde's offensive lip-sync video at No10 remains online. Kemi Badenoch demands apology as Andy Burnham defends influencer engagement despite backlash.

Max Balegde remains at the center of a political storm after his controversial lip-sync recording outside the official residence of the Prime Minister was found to still be accessible on social media platforms. Although the influencer claimed the footage had been removed from his TikTok account, the clip persists on his YouTube channel, continuing to spark intense debate regarding the appropriateness of digital content creators interacting with high-ranking government officials.

Balegde Video Details And Platform Presence

The viral clip features Balegde miming to a song with lyrics that include the Jamaican profanity 'bomboclaat' and references to female anatomy. He recorded this performance on the steps of the famous black door at Downing Street earlier this month. The term 'bomboclaat' translates to a menstrual cloth, while the other slang terms refer to private parts. The video was deleted from his TikTok profile yesterday, but it remains visible in a compilation of his weekly highlights on YouTube. This digital footprint ensures the incident continues to attract public scrutiny and political attention.

Also read TikTok star deletes 'offensive' video filmed outside No10 - as No10 concedes it was 'clearly not acceptable'

Burnham Defends Influencer Engagement Strategy

Andy Burnham faced significant pressure during Prime Minister's Questions when questioned about the behavior of influencers invited to a recent reception. He refused to apologize for engaging with individuals who young people rely on for their information. Burnham argued that it is important to connect with these digital voices. He stated that while the specific content was inappropriate and rightly removed, he would not apologize for the broader strategy of engaging with creators. He emphasized that young people look to these figures for news and perspectives.

Badenoch Accuses Labour Of Debasing Office

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch seized upon the incident to accuse the Labour leadership of debasing the dignity of Downing Street. She described the comments used by one of the influencers as disgusting, pejorative, and grotesque. Badenoch highlighted that the language referred to white women as cheap meat. She criticized Labour MPs for being silent on the issue despite their stated commitments to fighting violence against women and girls. She demanded an apology from the Prime Minister for allowing the vile video to be recorded on the steps of the official residence.

Advertisement

Balegde Apologizes From Australia During Filming

Balegde posted a video from Australia, where he is currently filming for ITV's I'm A Celeb spin-off show, to address the controversy. He explained that his phone was confiscated upon arrival at the Downing Street event. Upon leaving, he realized he had not recorded anything, so he used an AI-generated song that had been trending. He claimed the lyrics were stuck in his head and decided to make a silly video. He apologized for causing offense, stating his content is meant to be fun. He insisted the event was wholesome and that nobody had complained previously.

Political Fallout And Ongoing Digital Debate

The situation highlights the growing tension between traditional political institutions and the modern influencer economy. While the video was taken down from one platform, its persistence on others has prolonged the news cycle. The incident has forced politicians to publicly address the role of social media stars in political spaces. Critics argue that the presence of such creators undermines the seriousness of government offices. Supporters maintain that engaging with them is necessary to reach younger demographics. The debate continues to unfold as more details about the event emerge.