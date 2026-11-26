Report reveals influencer Max Balegde failed prior vetting under Keir Starmer, intensifying political backlash against Andy Burnham for allowing access to No 10.

Andy Burnham faces mounting political criticism after reports emerged that TikTok influencer Max Balegde previously failed security vetting during the tenure of his predecessor, Sir Keir Starmer. The disclosure has intensified scrutiny over Mr Burnham's decision to grant social media personalities access to the interior and exterior of 10 Downing Street. Balegde was identified as a potential candidate for engagement with Downing Street officials but was ultimately blocked due to his crude online material, according to reports citing internal sources. This historical rejection contrasts sharply with the recent invitation extended to Balegde as a guest of honour for a reception on November 9.

Previous Vetting Failure Under Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer's government previously prevented Max Balegde from participating in official engagements at the Prime Minister's residence. Sources indicate that Downing Street officials suggested Balegde as a potential partner for outreach initiatives. However, the proposal was rejected when an assessment of his digital footprint deemed his content inappropriate. The decision to block him at that time highlights the shift in policy under Andy Burnham, who allowed the influencer to film content on the premises. The former Prime Minister's office did not provide an immediate comment regarding the specific details of the past vetting process.

Also read Max Balegde No10 Video Controversy Downing Street

Offensive Content Triggers Political Outcry

The controversy escalated when Max Balegde uploaded a video miming lyrics from a song featuring misogynistic language outside the famous black door of 10 Downing Street. The footage included Balegde performing to the phrase 'bomboclaat pussywagon chicken nuggets'. During a 30-minute YouTube diary of his day inside the seat of political power, the influencer posed by a fireplace previously used by Rishi Sunak to greet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. In the same video, Balegde used a term containing a severe racial slur. He also claimed in the diary that Mr Burnham had invited him back for tea, a statement later denied by a Downing Street spokesman who confirmed there was no official invitation for a return visit.

Tory Leader Demands Apology for Debasing Office

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch demanded a personal apology from Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Wednesday for 'debasing his office'. Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Badenoch described the language used by influencers as disgusting, pejorative, and obscene. She accused the Labour government of hypocrisy regarding their stated commitment to fighting violence against women and girls, noting that Labour MPs remained silent while such content was broadcast from the steps of No 10. Badenoch explicitly called for an outright ban on any future return visits for influencers involved in the incident. She argued that Mr Burnham was prioritizing soft questions from social media personalities over rigorous parliamentary scrutiny.

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Second Influencer Involved in Scandal

The situation was further complicated by the emergence of a second influencer, Felicia Pennant, who performed an X-rated song on the steps of Downing Street on the same night. Pennant, a fashion influencer with 8,000 Instagram followers, posted footage of herself dancing to a track entitled 'low budget vagina Amanda' by Bianca Case. She stated in the video that she 'couldn't resist' participating in the performance. The involvement of multiple influencers engaging in sexually explicit behavior at the Prime Minister's residence has amplified calls for stricter regulations on official access. The incident has drawn comparisons to previous controversies involving inappropriate conduct at government buildings, with critics arguing that such events undermine the dignity of the office.

Prime Minister Defends Engagement Strategy

Andy Burnham refused to apologize for hosting the influencers, asserting that he would not apologize for engaging with people that young audiences rely on for information. He noted that the inappropriate video had been removed and that the creator had apologized for the content. Mr Burnham mocked his political opponents for sneering at TikTokers, emphasizing the importance of meeting young people where they are. He stated that while he acknowledged the comments were wrong, the engagement itself was a necessary evolution of political communication. The Prime Minister also took a swipe at MPs, joking that he had spent time with influencers before coming to the Commons to speak to the opposite of that demographic.

Influencer Responds to Backlash and Attacks

Max Balegde followed up with a subsequent video in which he offered a conditional apology if anyone was offended, while simultaneously attacking Kemi Badenoch. He described his content as always meant to be silly, fun, and light-hearted. Balegde characterized the Downing Street event as wholesome and lovely for everybody. He defended the timing of his video, stating it was posted several weeks prior and that no issues had been raised during that period. Furthermore, he accused Mrs Badenoch of hypocrisy for her past defense of Boris Johnson during the Partygate scandal. Balegde referred to the Tory leader as a fool, attempting to shift the focus from the content of the videos to the political motives of his critics.