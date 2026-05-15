Max Eberl Quashes Saudi Arabia Rumours, Jokes About German U18 Experience

FC Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has quashed rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia and couldn't resist a small joke in the process. Al-Ittihad, one of the kingdom's biggest clubs, had approached Eberl and held preliminary talks over a potential role, according to a report. Eberl is a candidate for the position of sporting director, and at Friday's press conference, he was asked about the rumours.

FC Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has quashed rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia – and couldn't resist a small joke in the process.

Al-Ittihad, one of the kingdom's biggest clubs, had approached Eberl and held preliminary talks over a potential role, according to a report. Eberl is a candidate for the position of sporting director, and at Friday's press conference, he was asked about the rumours.

"I considered giving a tongue-in-cheek answer, but I wasn't sure everyone would get the joke," he said, before delivering his prepared quip nonetheless. "I was indeed in Saudi Arabia—with the German U18 national team. That's the full extent of my experience there. Anything else is pure fantasy.

" Eberl's contract as sporting director at FC Bayern runs until 2027, yet his long-term future remains uncertain. "If they think I'm doing a good job, then I'm prepared to stay here at Bayern for longer," he recently told.

However, the club's supervisory board has yet to indicate that it will extend his deal early. Instead, reports have surfaced about a strained relationship with sporting director Christoph Freund, with Eberl joined Bayern in early 2024 and has already secured two league titles; this term the club could also lift its first DFB-Pokal since 2020. On 23 May, the Munich side will face VfB Stuttgart in the final, but first, they host 1. FC Köln in the final Bundesliga match this Saturday





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FC Bayern Max Eberl Saudi Arabia Al-Ittihad Sporting Director German U18 National Team DFB-Pokal Vfb Stuttgart 1. FC Köln

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