TikTok influencer Max Trobe sells profane lyrics shirts for charity after Kemi Badenoch condemns his Downing Street video. Details on the political fallout and charity claims.

TikTok influencer Max Trobe, also known by his social media handle Max Balegde, has begun selling T-shirts printed with the explicit lyrics from a controversial video filmed outside Downing Street. The 27-year-old content creator is offering the items for £19.99 each, claiming that all profits from the sales will be donated to women's charities. This commercial move follows a fierce political backlash against him and the UK government for the inappropriate nature of the original footage.

Trobe recorded himself miming to a song containing the phrase 'bumboclaat p*ssywagon chicken nugget' on the steps of the Prime Minister's official residence. The Jamaican patois term 'bumboclaat' is considered highly offensive and is translated as a 'menstrual rag'. The video, which also included references to 'white women as cheap meat' via slang interpretations, has since been deleted from his TikTok account, though it remains visible on his YouTube channel.

Also read Max Balegde Vetting History Sparks Downing Street Controversy

The Controversial Video and Immediate Backlash

The incident sparked immediate outrage among political figures after Trobe attended a reception for social media stars at Number 10. Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch strongly condemned the video, stating that it contained 'disgusting and pejorative comments about women's private parts'. Badenoch argued that the language used was obscene and disrespectful, particularly given the high-profile political setting of the location where the video was recorded.

The backlash was not limited to one political figure. Other critics pointed out that the influencer had previously described the Downing Street reception as 'wholesome', a description that contrasted sharply with the X-rated joke he later made. In behind-the-scenes footage, Trobe wrote that he was serving 'c*** at 10 Downing Street', a phrase originating in drag culture that means to appear bold and confident, but which was interpreted as inappropriate for the official government building.

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Trobe's Defense and Charity Donation Claims

Max Trobe has publicly rejected the accusations of misogyny, describing the criticism from Kemi Badenoch and various journalists as coming from people who are 'deeply confused and out of touch'. He stated that the false accusations of offensive behavior towards women actually inspired him to use his sudden surge of attention to do some good. Trobe emphasized that he is turning the chaos into a charitable opportunity rather than allowing it to be used merely to rile up controversy.

On his social media platforms, Trobe explained that 100 per cent of the profits from the T-shirt sales will go to a charity that helps women. He framed the purchase of the shirt, which features the censored text '52 bumboclaat p*ssywagon chicken nuggets', as a potential gift for Christmas. Trobe suggested that this approach allows for positive action through the controversy, positioning himself against what he perceives as the Tory party's attempts to manufacture outrage for attention.

Political Fallout and Downing Street Criticism

The incident has intensified scrutiny on Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office and Labour leader Andy Burnham regarding their engagement with social media personalities. Kemi Badenoch used Prime Minister's Questions to accuse the Prime Minister of debasing his office by allowing vile videos to be recorded on the steps of Number 10. She highlighted that Labour MPs, who often claim to fight violence against women and girls, were silent when the video was initially released and widely circulated.

Andy Burnham refused to apologize for engaging with influencers whom young people actively look to for information. When questioned about whether Trobe had been invited back for tea by Burnham, the Prime Minister's official spokesman declined to comment on future receptions, avoiding confirmation or denial of any specific invitations. This stance has drawn further criticism from opposition members who argue that the government is failing to uphold appropriate standards for the Downing Street estate.

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Wider Context of Influencer Controversies

Trobe's actions are part of a broader pattern of controversy involving influencers at Downing Street. Another fashion influencer, Felicia Pennant, also faced criticism for dancing to a sexist song titled 'low-budget vagina' on the steps of the Prime Minister's residence. Pennant acknowledged on social media that the choice of song was inappropriate for the location but stated that she 'couldn't resist' performing it. These incidents have collectively raised questions about the curation and oversight of events at the heart of UK political power.

The combination of these events has led to increased calls for stricter guidelines on influencer visits to official government buildings. Critics argue that the presence of social media stars with large followings, particularly those who engage in provocative behavior, undermines the dignity of the Prime Minister's office. The debate continues as the government faces pressure to respond to accusations that it is prioritizing digital engagement over political propriety and respect for women.