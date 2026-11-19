Max Verstappen expresses trust in Formula 1 officials to proceed with the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix despite regional security concerns and ongoing Middle East conflicts.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has publicly stated his confidence in Formula 1 officials to proceed with the final two races of the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. The Red Bull driver shifted from previous skepticism to backing the sport's decision to hold these events despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This stance was announced during media sessions in Las Vegas, marking the first major public reaction from drivers to the confirmed calendar.

Verstappen and Leclerc Support F1 Decisions

Verstappen emphasized that he trusts the Formula 1 governing bodies to make the correct safety determinations for the drivers and teams. He acknowledged a lack of direct intelligence regarding security protocols, stating that relying on the organization's judgment is the only viable path forward. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc echoed this sentiment, describing the geopolitical situation as tricky but affirming faith in the FIA's responsible management. Leclerc believes the governing body is prioritizing the safety of all participants above all other considerations.

Also read Max Verstappen’s blunt response on Kimi Antonelli F1 motivation

Contingency Plans and Calendar Shifts

The decision to proceed follows a complex timeline involving potential changes to the season finale. Formula 1 initially cancelled races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia earlier in the year due to regional tensions. While a contingency plan existed to move the season-ending race to Italy's Imola circuit, that option was aborted after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on November 8. The Qatar Grand Prix is now scheduled for November 27-29, followed by the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from December 4-6.

Advertisement

Driver Safety and Regional Perspectives

British drivers Lando Norris and George Russell provided additional context regarding safety concerns, citing reassurances from personal contacts in the region. Russell noted that the Grand Prix Drivers Association had minimal involvement, as the security matters are beyond the scope of the drivers' union. He explained that he plans to attend the races unless there is a significant escalation in violence. Russell highlighted that many individuals live in the area with their families and would not remain if they felt unsafe.

Upcoming Las Vegas Event and Travel Plans

The current focus is on the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which serves as the first leg of the season-ending triple header. Qualifying for this event is scheduled for 4am on Saturday, with the main race taking place at 4am on Sunday. Norris revealed he will attend a friend's wedding in Bahrain before traveling to Qatar and Abu Dhabi. However, he expressed greater concern for the safety of team personnel and fans than for his own personal security during these travels.