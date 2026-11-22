Max Verstappen wins the Las Vegas Grand Prix as George Russell locks up and Charles Leclerc faces a penalty, with McLaren drivers Norris and Piastri finishing second and third.

Max Verstappen secured his fourth win of the season at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, navigating a chaotic and eventful race to take the chequered flag ahead of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The Red Bull driver demonstrated exceptional racecraft throughout the 48-lap event, recovering from early setbacks to fend off persistent challenges from his rivals. This victory comes after a turbulent weekend that saw multiple incidents, penalties, and dramatic position changes on the streets of Las Vegas.

Verstappen Dominates Amidst Championship Battle

Max Verstappen sealed the victory with a performance described as one of his finest of the season. Starting from what effectively functioned as pole position following Kimi Antonelli's grid penalty, the Dutchman spent the majority of the race under intense pressure. He was repeatedly attacked, passed, and then forced to find creative ways to reclaim his position. Verstappen managed optimal energy deployment from his Red Bull car while fending off constant threats. His ability to recover to second place after dropping as low as 11th early in the race highlights the resilience required to win in such unpredictable conditions. He crossed the line just less than a second ahead of his closest challenger, Lando Norris.

Also read Max Verstappen on Las Vegas GP pole as Ferrari suffers qualifying shocker

Russell Lock-up Cited As Karma For Recent Comments

The race concluded with significant controversy involving George Russell, who started in second position but finished ninth. Russell locked up late in the race while attempting to pass his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli. Max Verstappen publicly commented on this incident, stating that the lock-up was "karma" for Russell's earlier remarks about the Dutchman during the Las Vegas weekend. This incident effectively ended Russell's chances of a podium finish and shifted the momentum toward the McLaren pair. Russell's error was a critical moment that allowed Verstappen to extend his lead and secure the win with relative ease in the closing stages.

Mclaren Drivers Norris and Piastri Secure Podium

Lando Norris delivered a remarkable recovery drive to finish second, gaining 14 places from his 17th starting position due to an engine penalty. He joined his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri on the podium, who also charged from the back of the grid to secure third place. Piastri was the fastest driver in qualifying and remained a genuine contender for victory despite starting sixth after his own engine penalty. He battled Verstappen superbly throughout the race. However, a Mercedes energy deployment issue on the final lap cost Piastri two positions, dropping him from the lead fight. He still managed to recover fourth place from Pierre Gasly before the checkered flag.

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Leclerc Penalized For Hamilton Contact

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc faced a 10-second time penalty for making contact with his teammate Lewis Hamilton during the race. Leclerc started 11th after qualifying struggles but recovered well enough to finish sixth on the road. The penalty dropped him to 10th in the final standings. This incident added to Ferrari's frustrating weekend, which saw both drivers struggle with pace and consistency. Hamilton finished 12th after a solid race without scoring points, while Leclerc's penalty highlighted the internal challenges within the team. The contact with Hamilton was a significant moment that altered the final classification for the Italian constructor.

Other Notable Results and Alpine Success

Alpine achieved their best result of the season with Pierre Gasly finishing sixth and Esteban Ocon taking seventh. Gasly converted his ninth-place grid start into sixth after staying out of trouble and maintaining pace with the leading group. Ocon also had an excellent weekend, recovering from a 20th-place grid start due to a power-unit penalty to finish eighth. This marked Williams' joint-best result of the season. Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll struggled, with Alonso finishing 11th and Stroll 12th. The race saw a variety of outcomes for other teams, including Haas and Aston Martin, who faced their own set of challenges and misfortunes throughout the event.

Post-Race Penalties and Final Standings Impact

The final classification was further complicated by post-race penalties. Pierre Gasly lost a position due to a 10-second penalty for driving slowly and holding up George Russell before they pitted under the safety car. This dropped him from sixth to seventh in the final results. The penalties underscored the importance of conduct on the track and the strict enforcement by race officials. Max Verstappen's victory remains his fourth of the season, solidifying his position in the championship. The chaotic nature of the Las Vegas Grand Prix ensured that every point mattered, with drivers and teams alike navigating a complex web of incidents and strategic decisions.