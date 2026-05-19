Max Verstappen Earns 'Maxipedia' Nickname After Impressive Nürburgring 24 Hours Debut

Max Verstappen's first endurance race at the Nürburgring 24 Hours impressed teammates, earning him the nickname 'Maxipedia' for his vast motorsport knowledge. Despite early success and a strong performance, a late mechanical failure cost the team victory. His teammates praised his passion, preparation, and skill in adapting to the demanding Nordschleife circuit.

Max Verstappen earned a new nickname among his Mercedes-AMG GT3 teammates after a strong performance at the Nürburgring 24 Hours. The four-time Formula 1 World Champion took a break from his F1 commitments to compete in his first 24-hour endurance race, joining veteran GT drivers Lucas Auer, Dani Juncadella, and Jules Gounon in a Mercedes-Benz AMG operated by Winward Racing.

The team proved highly competitive throughout the weekend, with Verstappen making crucial moves early on to secure the lead. Notably, he overtook the #47 Mercedes around the outside and executed a double-pass down the Döttinger Höhe, showcasing his adaptability to the demanding Nordschleife circuit. Despite a late mechanical failure, including an ABS issue and driveshaft failure that cost the team a victory, Verstappen's performance left a lasting impression.

Gounon described Verstappen as 'Maxipedia' due to his vast knowledge of motorsport, emphasizing his respect for the Dutch driver's willingness to challenge himself beyond his comfort zone. Juncadella added that few F1 drivers would have the passion and preparation to take on such a grueling event, highlighting Verstappen's long-standing admiration for the Nürburgring 24 Hours. The race, known for its extreme challenges, saw Verstappen excel even in night driving, proving his skill in a completely different racing environment.

Though the team narrowly missed a podium finish, Verstappen's debut in endurance racing was acclaimed by his teammates and fans alike. His commitment to earning the DMSB permit and his hands-on approach to understanding the intricacies of GT racing further solidified his reputation as a versatile and dedicated competitor. The experience also underscored Verstappen's relentless drive to push boundaries in motorsport, whether in F1 or endurance racing





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