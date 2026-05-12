Max Verstappen's Race Engineer Gianpiero Lambiase Joins McLaren in 2028

Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase will join McLaren in 2028, but there is a difference of opinion about his role. Red Bull announced his departure as head of race engineering, and he will take up the position of chief racing officer 'no later than 2028'. However, McLaren explained that the role of chief racing officer already existed within their structure, and that the duties were currently being handled by Andrea Stella in addition to his responsibilities as team principal.

Max Verstappen 's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase will join McLaren in 2028, but there is a difference of opinion about his role. Red Bull announced his departure as head of race engineer ing, and he will take up the position of chief racing officer 'no later than 2028'.

However, McLaren explained that the role of chief racing officer already existed within their structure, and that the duties were currently being handled by Andrea Stella in addition to his responsibilities as team principal. Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies stated that Lambiase will become the latest key figure to leave Red Bull, and he believes he will become McLaren team principal





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Max Verstappen Gianpiero Lambiase Mclaren Red Bull Race Engineer Chief Racing Officer Team Principal

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