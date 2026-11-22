Max Verstappen clinches victory at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix as Mercedes drivers falter and Ferrari teammates collide, securing crucial championship points.

Max Verstappen secured a dramatic victory at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, surviving intense pressure from Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli to claim the win on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The Red Bull driver managed a remarkable drive, retaining his lead despite the slipstream effects on the long straights that allowed rivals to challenge him repeatedly.

Red Bull Dominance and Mercedes Collapse

Pole-sitter Max Verstappen held his position at the start, but the aerodynamic advantages on the straight sections made it difficult for him to pull away from the pack. George Russell and the newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli passed Verstappen multiple times, only for the Red Bull driver to retake the lead within a few corners by expertly managing his power deployment.

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The race concluded with a sudden collapse for Mercedes in the final laps. With three laps remaining, George Russell attempted to overtake his team-mate for second place but locked his brakes, overshooting a corner and hitting the barrier. This incident dropped him significantly down the order. Shortly after, Kimi Antonelli appeared to suffer a deployment issue at the start of the final lap, which allowed McLaren drivers to surge forward.

Ferrari Teammates Clash Again

Formula 1 Ferrari faced further internal drama as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc collided while battling for sixth place with twelve laps remaining. The stewards penalized Charles Leclerc with a ten-second time penalty for causing the incident. This marked the second collision between the two Ferrari teammates in the same race, highlighting ongoing tensions within the team.

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Lewis Hamilton also faced his own penalty earlier in the race for overtaking Lando Norris off the track. Despite these setbacks and the contact with his team-mate, Hamilton managed to recover and finish the race in seventh place. Charles Leclerc served his penalty and crossed the line in tenth position, claiming the final point of the race.

McLaren and Alpine Claim Podiums

Following the late issues for Mercedes, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri snatched a double podium for McLaren. Their consistent performance allowed them to capitalize on the chaos ahead of them. Pierre Gasly secured fifth place ahead of his Alpine team-mate Franco Colapinto, delivering a major points haul for the French constructor.

Carlos Sainz finished eighth, taking the position from George Russell on the run to the finish line. This result equalled Williams' best outcome of the season, demonstrating strong performance from the British team in the closing stages of the event.

Championship Implications and Next Steps

The result all but secures second place in the drivers' standings for Max Verstappen. He has now won four races in the last six events, pulling 37 points clear of third-placed Lewis Hamilton with two rounds remaining. The upcoming fixtures include the Qatar Grand Prix and the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

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McLaren has closed the gap in the constructors' standings, sitting just nine points behind Red Bull as they battle for third place. Meanwhile, Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar faced misfortune after losing his front wing, dropping him from third to last in the final laps. Formula 1 will now travel to the Middle East, with live coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix beginning this Friday on Sky Sports F1.