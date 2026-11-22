Max Verstappen won the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix and dismissed George Russell as so far below his level after their final practice collision in Las Vegas.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix and then hit back at Mercedes driver George Russell, who had criticised him after the two drivers collided in final practice. Verstappen claimed his fourth win of the season and his third Las Vegas Grand Prix victory. The race took place on Sunday, and Russell crashed during the latter stages and finished ninth.

The dispute began on Saturday, when Verstappen and Russell made contact in final practice. Verstappen was warned for driving erratically during the incident, but Russell publicly criticised the Red Bull driver afterwards. Verstappen responded in the post-race press conference, making clear that he was not troubled by the criticism.

Also read Max Verstappen on Las Vegas GP pole as Ferrari suffers qualifying shocker

Verstappen Wins in Las Vegas After Russell Crash

Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix, his fourth victory of the 2026 season, after a defensive drive that held off pressure from George Russell. Russell had battled Verstappen for the lead earlier in the race before his crash in the latter stages left him ninth at the flag.

The result was the 21st round of the 2026 Formula 1 season. Verstappen's win came after a race that included several incidents, and it allowed him to close the event with a clear points-scoring result while Mercedes left Las Vegas without a podium finish for Russell.

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Russell Accuses Verstappen of Screwing Over Rivals

George Russell said there is nothing in the rules that prevents a driver from overtaking someone on a lap, but argued that Verstappen's move in final practice was damaging to the other driver. Russell said that this type of move happens regularly with many drivers and that everybody accepts it, but that he would not accept it himself.

Russell also said that somebody had to stand up to Verstappen. He made these remarks after the collision in final practice, and the comments were widely reported ahead of the race. Russell had previously been involved in an incident when he hit the barrier after a lock-up while trying to overtake his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

Verstappen Dismisses Russell Ahead of Qatar

Max Verstappen said Russell speaks a lot away from the track and that the criticism did not bother him. He described Russell as so far below his own level that it made no sense for him to try to challenge that criticism.

Verstappen also said he had enjoyed seeing events unfold in his mirror during the race, describing it as fantastic and saying his day was only getting better. Formula 1 now moves to the Middle East for the Qatar Grand Prix, with live coverage from this Friday on Sky Sports F1, where Verstappen and Russell will again face each other on track.