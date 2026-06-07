May 2025: A Roundup of Notorious UK Crimes

A roundup of criminals jailed in May 2025, including an imam who used supernatural claims to assault women and children, a woman who murdered her sister for a Rolex watch, and a prison tutor who had an affair with an inmate.

In May 2025, UK courts sentenced a series of violent offenders, including an imam who claimed supernatural powers to sexually assault women and children, a woman who murdered her sister for a Rolex watch, and a prison tutor who had an affair with an inmate.

The imam was jailed for multiple sexual offenses after convincing victims he could heal them or communicate with spirits. Nancy Pexton, 70, slit her sister Jennifer Abbott's throat during a ferocious attack, then taped her mouth and left her body to rot while stealing her diamond-encrusted gold Rolex watch. She was sentenced to life with a minimum of 22 years.

Meanwhile, Kelly Duffey, a prison tutor, admitted misconduct for having an intimate relationship with inmate Ashley Goodridge at HMP Erlestoke and was sentenced to 12 months. Other cases include two men who murdered a woman at a wake, a paranoid schizophrenic who killed his carer with a brick, a man who murdered his cousin with an axe, a care home worker who filmed himself abusing elderly women with dementia, and the co-founder of Superdry jailed for rape.

A former Army cadet with extreme misogyny and a moderator of dark web sites also received lengthy sentences. The court heard that Pexton, of no fixed address, launched a frenzied attack on her sister at her home in Camden, north London, stabbing her 10 times before covering her mouth with gaffer tape. Abbott's body was found three days later by a neighbor concerned about her dog.

Pexton claimed her sister gave her the Rolex watch to look after and attributed blood on her clothing to a nosebleed during a hug. However, messages on her phone revealed she planned to kill her sister out of jealousy over financial security. Judge Anuja Dhir KC noted the ferocity of the attack and Pexton's callous conduct afterward, including taping the victim's mouth as a deliberate act of degradation.

Pexton was convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 22 years. Duffey, 36, moved from teaching to assist at the education department of HMP Erlestoke in May 2024 and began an intimate relationship with Goodridge, who is serving a lengthy sentence for cannabis production. Between July and September 2024, the pair exchanged messages like I love you and photos. Duffey also knew of another staff member having an affair with an inmate.

She messaged a friend about sexual acts and discussed how to avoid detection. Judge Christopher Parker KC described her as overwhelmed by a foolish infatuation, noting she knew the risks but did not breach security. Duffey expressed regret, and the judge said her attachment was rather one-sided. Goodridge also received a 12-month sentence for possessing a phone and using it to send a photo from prison.

The imam's case involved him claiming supernatural powers to sexually assault victims, including children, while other offenders included a man who moderated dark web forums sharing child abuse material and a former Army cadet whose extreme hatred of women led to violent crimes. The care home worker filmed himself abusing elderly women with dementia, and the two men who murdered a woman at a wake were jailed for violence that shocked communities.

The paranoid schizophrenic who killed his carer with a brick received an indefinite hospital order, while the cousin murder with an axe drew a life sentence. The Superdry co-founder's rape conviction added to the list of serious sexual offenses. These cases highlight the courts commitment to delivering justice for victims of violent and sexual crimes





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