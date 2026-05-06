May Gardening Guide: How to Prune and Care for Lavender to Prevent Leggy Growth

Learn the essential steps to prune and care for lavender in May to prevent it from becoming leggy and woody. Gardening expert Michael Griffiths shares tips on distinguishing old and new wood, proper pruning techniques, and optimal planting conditions to ensure healthy lavender growth.

Lavender is a stunning plant that can enhance any garden with its vibrant colors and strong fragrance. However, without proper care, it can become leggy and woody, losing its appeal.

Gardening expert and TikTok creator Michael Griffiths recently shared a comprehensive guide on essential gardening tasks for this month. If you are growing lavender, May is an ideal time to take action. Lavender can be planted in May, or if your plant is already established, you may notice flowers beginning to form.

However, if you missed a crucial step last year, your lavender might become leggy. A leggy lavender plant is characterized by long, sparse, and often woody stems with fewer leaves and flowers than a healthy plant. To prevent this during the flowering season, Michael advised gardeners to give their lavender a final prune.

While the best time to prune lavender is in late summer, preferably in August or September, Michael noted that May is also a suitable time for a last-minute trim. A spring prune will help prevent the plant from becoming leggy and woody, keeping it neat and encouraging fresh growth. Incorrect pruning or timing can leave the lavender leggy and woody. When pruning lavender in spring, it is important to distinguish between old and new wood.

The old wood will be brown with almost white foliage, while the new growth will be bright green. Avoid trimming at the base; instead, trim just above the old wood. Michael recommended cutting the lavender back by about a third. For optimal growth, ensure your lavender is planted in a sunny area with free-draining soil.

Occasional watering and rain should suffice to keep the plant hydrated. To provide essential nutrients, gardeners should use a healthy compost on top of the soil. Gardeners’ World warned that lavender can become very leggy and bear few flowers due to poor or lack of pruning. Many gardeners only deadhead hardy types, which also leads to leggy plants and fewer flowers.

Without proper care, the plant will have a very short lifespan. As the year progresses, gardeners should give lavender a heavy prune after it has flowered in the summer. In a previous video, Michael explained that you can prune as hard as you like, but you must ensure some new growth remains beneath the cut point. Cutting too far into old wood risks preventing regrowth and blooming.

The lavender will produce a few inches of regrowth, which should not be cut back, as this will help protect the plant during winter. The new compact shape will be ready in the next spring to produce new flower buds





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