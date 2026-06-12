Maya Jama Addresses Split from Ruben Dias Amid Ibiza Outing and Love Island Filming

Maya Jama shared insights into her breakup with Ruben Dias, calling herself an 'all or nothing' person, while enjoying a night out in Ibiza during Love Island filming. Dias denies cheating allegations amid 'toe-dipping' claims.

Maya Jama , the 31-year-old presenter, has been balancing her commitments between Mallorca and the UK during the filming of Love Island , but she still found time for a spontaneous trip to Ibiza .

She shared snapshots from her night out on Instagram Stories, looking stunning in a plunging polka dot dress with a cowl neckline and cinched waist that highlighted her figure. She celebrated alongside DJs Peggy Gou and Skylermyler. This appearance follows her first public comments about her split from footballer Ruben Dias after 18 months. In response to a podcast discussion, Jama stated: I'm an all or nothing girl...

I will love loudly or not at all. She explained that while she tries to keep her personal life private, the couple were often photographed, and she does not casually date. She emphasized that if a relationship ends, it ends, and she refuses to make personal decisions based on public opinion. She also shared a video of herself on a golf cart, singing lyrics about change.

After the breakup, rumors surfaced that Dias had engaged in late-night follow requests on social media-a practice sometimes called 'toe-dipping'-with several women, including model Catarina Duraes and a Scottish woman named Claire. Dias has firmly denied any infidelity, stating that his relationship with Jama was built on mutual respect and that no line was ever crossed. He expressed frustration that false rumors were spreading, even reaching his grandfather, and insisted that the reasons for their split are private.

He asked for respect for both parties and condemned the portrayal of an opposite image for clickbait. Meanwhile, Jama continues to focus on her career, including her role on Love Island and a partnership with Nationwide for the Fairer Share Drops campaign, a vintage treasure hunt across the UK. She also made time for relaxation, posting about receiving a vitamin infusion.

Additionally, it was reported that Jama has invested in a property in the Cotswolds to rent out, expanding her ventures beyond television





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Maya Jama Ruben Dias Love Island Breakup Social Media Footballer Relationship Ibiza Polka Dot Dress Nationwide Fairer Share Drops Property Investment

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