Maya Jama Adds To Her Property Empire With A £520,000 Cotswolds Home

Maya Jama has splashed out £520,000 on a stunning cosy Cotswolds home to rent out as she added to her property empire. The Love Island presenter, 31, purchased the Cotswolds cottage back in December 2025 through Penny Property Holdings, a company she set up in September.

Maya Jama has splashed out £520,000 on a stunning cosy Cotswolds home to rent out as she added to her property empire . The Love Island presenter, 31, purchased the Cotswolds cottage back in December 2025 through Penny Property Holdings, a company she set up in September.

The property has been rated a four out of five by the online travel platform booking.com and airbnb scored an impressive 4.96 stars. The countryside escape has three bedrooms, a fireplace, an al fresco dining area, a rustic-style kitchen, free parking and also offers free Wi-Fi and toiletries. The Cotswolds has soon become a huge celebrity hotspot where David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Simon Cowell all have homes.

Maya Jama has been quite busy this year, presenting Love Island All Stars, filming the Celebrity Traitors and this week kicking off Love Island with a new bunch of single bombshells. The presenter has now broken her silence on her split from Ruben Dias as she said: 'I'm an all or nothing girl... I will love loudly or not at all'. The beauty called it quits on her relationship with the footballer after 18 months in April.

Maya is charging £374-a-night for guests to stay at the cottage and if you book two nights or more guests will be treated to a 'locally sourced welcome basket'. Following their split, Ruben was accused of sending late night follow requests to a string of gorgeous influencers while still romantically involved with Maya.

However, the Manchester City star has since insisted he did not cheat and said Maya 'deserves all the respect in the world'





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