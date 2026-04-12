Maya Jama Attends Tyson Fury Fight in Style, Following Romantic Portugal Trip and Security Concerns

Maya Jama and Paris Fury attend Tyson Fury's comeback fight. The event followed a romantic trip and a burglary at their home, leading to increased security measures.

Maya Jama made a stylish appearance at Tyson Fury 's comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov, sharing a selfie with Paris Fury . The Love Island presenter, known for her fashion sense, was seen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where she posed on the red carpet and mingled with other celebrities, including Anthony Joshua. Jama's outfit consisted of a chic leather jacket, a dramatic white fur skirt, and knee-high boots, highlighting her fashion-forward choices.

Paris Fury, on the other hand, was seen in a glamorous beaded gown, showcasing her signature style. The event saw Fury securing a unanimous points victory over Makhmudov, marking a successful return to the ring. This event followed Jama's romantic trip to Portugal with her boyfriend, footballer Ruben Dias, where they enjoyed exploring local sights and relaxing by a pool, as documented on social media. The couple's recent experiences, including a burglary at their Cheshire home, have prompted them to take extra security precautions. \The incident, which occurred in January, left the couple 'devastated' and resulted in the theft of valuable items. It took place while Dias was away for a match and Jama was filming Love Island: All Stars in South Africa. The couple has since taken steps to enhance security at their property, including hiring a 24-hour security team, reflecting the impact of the burglary. This decision, in addition to their state-of-the-art security systems, underscores their commitment to safeguarding their home and personal safety. The couple had only recently moved into their Omaze prize-draw mansion. The source reported that the couple was advised to have a live-in security team to act as a great deterrent. The couple, like many other footballers, are adding security guards to the list of professionals who help them, like private fitness coaches, chefs and drivers. \Before the incident, the couple shared their joy in moving into their first home together, as expressed on social media. The property held special significance for both Jama and Dias, who had previously maintained separate residences. The burglary, however, caused considerable distress, emphasizing the importance of securing personal spaces. Cheshire Police confirmed they received reports of the burglary at the couple's home and are investigating the incident. The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the extent of the damages and recover the stolen items. This event serves as a reminder of the need to take precautions to protect personal properties. The aftermath of the incident has underscored the significance of implementing robust security measures to ensure peace of mind and safety within their home





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Maya Jama Tyson Fury Paris Fury Ruben Dias Burglary Security Fashion Celebrity

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