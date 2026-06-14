Maya Jama Breaks Silence on Split from Ruben Dias

Maya Jama has broken her silence on her split from Ruben Dias, saying she's an all-or-nothing girl who will love loudly or not at all. The Love Island frontwoman has been living it up with pals on holiday and sharing snippets of the holiday including shots of her swimwear. Maya's racy snaps came after she broke her silence on her split from Ruben Dias, 29, saying: 'I'm an all or nothing girl... I will love loudly or not at all'.

Maya Jama was up to her old tricks once again on Sunday as she took to Instagram to send temperatures soaring with bikini shots. The Love Island frontwoman has been living it up with pals on holiday and sharing snippets of the holiday including shots of her swimwear.

In her latest saucy snap, she wore a tiny string bikini which struggled to contain her assets alongside low-slung bottoms to show her taut stomach. Maya shared a video earlier in the week showing her in the same bikini, which gave a generous look at her underboob while her hair was perfectly straightened. Maya Jama was up to her old tricks once again on Sunday as she took to Instagram to send temperatures soaring with bikini shots.

The Love Island frontwoman has been living it up with pals on holiday and sharing snippets of the holiday including shots of her swimwear Maya's racy snaps came after she broke her silence on her split from Ruben Dias, 29, saying: 'I'm an all or nothing girl... I will love loudly or not at all'. The beauty called it quits on her relationship with the Ruben after 18 months in April.

Maya publicly addressed the break up for the first time as she responded to a clip from the podcast Cocktails and Takeaways as they discussed her relationship. She penned: 'Truth is even when I tried to keep my relationships private we get photographed anyway, I'm an all or nothing girl, I don't casually date, so yes I will love loudly or not at all and if it ends it ends, I decided a long time ago not to base personal life decisions on public opinions.

' The stunner later posted a picture showing her zipping around on a golf cart, while singing: 'Something has changed within me' on her Instagram stories. Following their split, Ruben was accused of sending late night follow requests to a string of gorgeous influencers while still romantically involved with Maya.

However, the Manchester City star has since insisted he did not cheat and said Maya 'deserves all the respect in the world'. He wrote: 'I feel that when my 85-year-old grandad is asking me if I've cheated on my girlfriend because he's seen it repeatedly on the news, that's where I draw the line on what's acceptable and what's not.

She posed in a racy gown for one of her selfies She was later seen straddling a horse on a fairground ride 'Maya and I have always had a relationship built on mutual respect. No line was ever crossed in that regard.

'A lie told often enough can start to feel like the truth and for that reason I tell you that I didn't cheat, nor did I ever have the intention or temptation to. I believe Maya deserves all the respect in the world.

'The reasons why we broke up are private and belong to us and we've both dealt with it in a very mature way. I've always chosen to remain silent on these matters as my personal life is my business only.

'But I also believe it's wrong to lie to people and to portray an opposite image of someone just for clickbait. 'Respect me, respect Maya, and understand that not always one has to betray the other in order for a relationship to end.





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