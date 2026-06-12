Maya Jama Embraces Ibiza Getaway After Public Split from Ruben Dias

Television presenter Maya Jama, 31, is making the most of her post-Love Island break with a sun-filled trip to Ibiza. She shared poolside videos and glamorous evening outfits while partying with DJs, showcasing her toned figure in revealing swimwear and a polka dot dress. This comes after Jama publicly addressed her split from Manchester City footballer Ruben Dias, stating her philosophy on all-or-nothing love. Dias has denied cheating allegations and responded to claims about his social media activity, urging respect for his ex-partner.

Maya Jama , the 31-year-old television presenter known for her role on Love Island , has been seen enjoying a luxurious holiday in Ibiza following the conclusion of the show's recent season.

After traveling between Mallorca and the United Kingdom for her hosting responsibilities, Jama decided to take a well-deserved break, sharing various moments from her trip with her social media followers. On Friday, she posted a lively video by the pool, where she wore a revealing bikini that highlighted her fit physique and featured a deep neckline. She was seen dancing and soaking up the sun, exuding a carefree attitude during her downtime.

Earlier that same day, Jama had posted photographs from an evening out where she wore a bold polka dot dress with a cowl neck and a cinched waist, accentuating her figure while celebrating alongside DJs Peggy Gou and Skylermyler. This vacation follows Jama's first public comments about her April separation from professional footballer Ruben Dias after an 18-month relationship. She addressed the breakup after a clip from the podcast Cocktails and Takeaways discussed her personal life.

In her response, she emphasized that she prefers to either fully commit or not at all in a relationship, stating that she loves intensely or not at all. She explained that although she attempted to keep her private life out of the spotlight, the two were inevitably photographed together. She decided that personal choices should not be influenced by public opinion.

In the aftermath of the split, rumors surfaced that Dias had engaged in what is known as 'toe-dipping' on social media-a practice of briefly following attractive individuals to gauge interest-while still in a relationship with Jama. According to reports, Dias reportedly followed model and bridal designer Catarina Duraes in March, just weeks before the relationship ended, but unfollowed her after she did not reciprocate. A similar incident with another woman in November 2025 was also noted.

While there is no evidence that Dias was unfaithful, the behavior sparked discussion. Dias has firmly denied any infidelity, calling the claims false and emphasizing that his relationship with Jama was built on mutual respect. He stated that even his 85-year-old grandfather was questioning him about the rumors from news reports, which he found unacceptable. He argued that repeatedly told lies can begin to feel like truth and insisted he never cheated nor had any intention to do so.

He asked for respect for both parties and stressed that relationships can end without betrayal. Meanwhile, Jama continued to share snippets of her Ibiza retreat, including a video of herself riding a golf cart while singing a lyric about change. She also made time for self-care, posting about receiving a vitamin infusion. The vacation highlights her focus on relaxation and moving forward after a highly publicized personal chapter





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