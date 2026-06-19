Maya Jama Embraces Iconic Audrey Hepburn Look for Helicopter Arrival at Royal Ascot

Television personality Maya Jama arrived at Royal Ascot via helicopter, wearing a custom white jacket and skirt with a black hat, directly inspired by Audrey Hepburn's famous ensemble in My Fair Lady. Her outfit followed a trend set by other celebrities like Holly Willoughby and Maura Higgins, all adhering to the event's famously strict dress code for the Royal Enclosure.

Media personality Maya Jama made a grand entrance at Royal Ascot on Friday, opting for a dramatic charter helicopter flight from London to the Berkshire racecourse.

The Love Island star shared glimpses of her luxurious journey and her impeccably coordinated outfit via her Instagram account, revealing a couture choice inspired by the iconic cinematic fashion of Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady. Before takeoff, Jama and a companion were seen enjoying a glass of wine at a London helipad, a moment she captured in a video where she exclaimed, 'Clink clink motherf**ker, the boys are back in the town and we're getting on a helicopter to go to the races.

Yee haw!

' Her ensemble for the day featured a sharply tailored white jacket with a nipped-in waist, designed to emphasize her silhouette, paired with a matching skirt and a striking black hat. This aesthetic directly echoed the monochrome outfits popularized at the event this week by television presenters Holly Willoughby and Maura Higgins, all paying homage to Cecil Beaton's Oscar-winning costume design for Hepburn's Ascot scene.

That legendary black-and-white dress and hat have become the definitive style reference for the festival, their influence enduring more than six decades after the film's release. The modern tributes, while unlikely to fetch the $3.7 million that the original dress commanded at auction, nonetheless represented a fashionable and respectful nod to cinematic history.

Maura Higgins, for instance, wore a custom white Sabina Bilenko Couture gown and an accompanying wide-brimmed hat and gloves, captioning her Instagram post 'A vision brought to life for Royal Ascot' and overlaying the classic soundtrack from the film. Holly Willoughby also embraced the theme, appearing in a white pleated skirt and a wrapover jacket, complemented by an elegant Jane Taylor London hat, a £750 Aspinal midi Mayfair bag, and a bold swipe of ruby red lipstick.

Jama's look fully complied with the extraordinarily detailed and strict dress code governing the Royal Enclosure, the event's most exclusive section. The regulations mandate that women wear a dress or skirt that falls to or just above the knee, with shoulder straps no narrower than one inch (2.5 centimeters), and a hat or headpiece with a solid base measuring at least four inches in diameter. Fascinators are explicitly forbidden, as are novelty hats that are excessively oversized or promotional.

Off-the-shoulder, strapless, and one-shoulder styles are also prohibited in the Royal and Queen Anne Enclosures, as are shorts of any kind. Trouser suits have been permitted since 1971 but must be in a matching set. This year's official lookbook for the event was curated by menswear designer Daniel Fletcher, whose prior credits include Louis Vuitton, JW Anderson, and Victoria Beckham, underscoring the high-fashion stakes of the Royal Meeting's sartorial spectacle





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Maya Jama Royal Ascot Audrey Hepburn My Fair Lady Fashion Helicopter Dress Code Holly Willoughby Maura Higgins

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