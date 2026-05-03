Maya Jama First Choice for 'The Traitors' Series 2, Accepts Major Pay Cut

Maya Jama was reportedly the first celebrity approached for the second series of 'The Traitors', accepting a significant pay reduction to participate. The full cast, including Jerry Hall, Richard E Grant, and Romesh Ranganathan, has been revealed, promising a thrilling season of deception and strategy.

Maya Jama was the first celebrity producers of The Traitors approached, aiming to attract a younger viewership to the show. The full cast for the second series was unveiled on Saturday, featuring prominent names like Jerry Hall, Richard E Grant, and Romesh Ranganathan who are all set to reside in a castle for the duration of the competition.

Jama, known for her role hosting Love Island, was a prime target for the producers due to her significant appeal with a younger demographic. Interestingly, she accepted a substantial pay reduction of £760,000, taking home a fee of £40,000 for her participation. This decision stemmed from her genuine enjoyment of the first series, which she watched with her boyfriend, Rúben Dias. A source revealed her enthusiasm, stating she is eager to engage in deception and strategize to win the game.

The timing is also convenient, allowing her to transition directly from filming in Scotland to hosting the summer season of Love Island in Majorca. The announcement of the cast was accompanied by sightings of several stars arriving in Inverness, Scotland, preparing for their stay at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. Security measures were noticeably heightened for Jerry Hall, with bodyguards escorting her from the car to a private tent.

Bella Ramsey, known for her role in The Last of Us, arrived prepared for the cold weather, appearing cheerful while interacting with airport staff. Amol Rajan, the host of University Challenge, also opted for comfortable attire and shielded his eyes with sunglasses. The reveal followed months of speculation regarding the participants who would succeed Alan Carr as the show's winner.

The cast also includes Michael Sheen, Miranda Hart, Ross Kemp, James Blunt, Leigh-Anne Pinnock from Little Mix, and a diverse range of talents including mathematicians, actors, comedians, and broadcasters. The promotional trailer for the second series, filmed in an airport setting, showcased the celebrities standing alongside the show's signature roundtable chalkboards displaying their names.

A playful touch was added to the trailer with deliberate misspellings of some celebrities' names, such as 'Rob Bucket' for Rob Beckett, 'Miranda Heart' for Miranda Hart, and 'Richardy Grant' for Richard E Grant, adding a humorous element that reflects the show's deceptive nature. The complete lineup includes Joanna McNally, James Acaster, Hannah Fry, Julie Hesmondhalgh, King Kenny, Myha'la, Sebastian Croft, and Sharon Rooney, promising a compelling mix of personalities and strategic gameplay.

The show's producers are hoping that the combination of established stars and a younger, more contemporary presence will further elevate the show's popularity and solidify its position as a captivating television event





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