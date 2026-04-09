Maya Jama Flaunts Physique and Details Home Security After Burglary

Love Island host Maya Jama shares a gym video, showcasing her physique, and also addresses the security measures being taken at her home after a recent burglary. The news highlights her recent trip with her boyfriend, Ruben Dias, and the couple's response to the incident.

Maya Jama , the popular Love Island host, showcased her toned physique in a recent Instagram video, delighting her 3.3 million followers. The video, posted on Thursday, featured Maya in a black zip-front Nike sports bra and low-rise shorts, belly dancing and posing in front of a mirror after a gym workout. This comes hot on the heels of loved-up highlights from her romantic getaway to Portugal with her footballer boyfriend, Ruben Dias .

The couple enjoyed exploring local sights and relaxing by a pool. This is a testament to her dedication to fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Maya's ability to effortlessly maintain her incredible figure continues to garner attention and admiration from fans worldwide. Her latest post is another instance of her sharing glimpses into her life, which is a mix of work, travel, and personal interests. \This recent post follows the couple's challenging experience with a burglary at their £4 million Cheshire home in January. The incident, which occurred while Ruben was playing a football match and Maya was filming Love Island: All Stars in South Africa, left the couple 'devastated'. Thieves stole thousands of pounds worth of designer clothes, jewellery, and electronics. This incident led the couple to significantly enhance their home security. They are investing in a 24-hour security team living in the garden, despite already having advanced security systems. The decision reflects their need for extra protection and a sense of security after the traumatic event. This underscores the need for high-profile individuals to take serious measures to protect their privacy and possessions. The couple's experience has become a reminder of the vulnerability even those with great security measures and wealth may face.\Following the burglary, the couple were seen viewing the ultra-modern property which was an Omaze prize-draw mansion in Alderley Edge back in November. A spokesperson for Cheshire Police confirmed the incident and investigations are ongoing. This property, won by Emily Ward, boasts impressive features including panoramic views, landscaped gardens, a luxury indoor leisure suite, and a sophisticated security system. The mansion was available to rent for approximately £20,000 a month, highlighting the high-value nature of the properties they are occupying. The couple's response reflects their ongoing commitment to each other and their shared life, including their need for a secure and comfortable home. The fact that they have chosen to stay and improve security says much about their resilience. Maya's Instagram update, along with these events, portrays a multifaceted life, encompassing personal and professional aspects that continue to be followed by many





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