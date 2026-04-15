Maya Jama Flaunts Toned Physique in Crop Top After Launching New Matcha Drink

Love Island host Maya Jama shared a glimpse of her sculpted figure on Instagram, celebrating the launch of her new matcha drink with Joe & The Juice. The presenter also unveiled her retro news reporter persona for the drink's campaign and discussed her growing aspirations for an acting career, with an upcoming role in Netflix's The Gentlemen.

Maya Jama recently delighted her social media followers by showcasing her impressive physique in a series of Instagram Stories. The popular Love Island host, aged 31, posted a captivating image of herself in a white crop top and comfortable grey jogging bottoms. Posing with confidence, she captured a mirror selfie, drawing attention to her toned midriff. Her casual yet chic ensemble was completed with chunky white trainers, and she playfully swayed her hips for the camera.

Jama expressed her gratitude to her fans for supporting her new venture, a specially created matcha drink available at Joe & The Juice. She shared her appreciation for the numerous tags she received, noting how joyful it was to see everyone enjoying the drink. The presenter mentioned her busy schedule, humorously comparing her outfit to those worn by the iconic Spice Girls during a day filled with various commitments. This personal update follows a significant promotional campaign for her new beverage. Earlier, Maya transformed herself into an eighties-inspired news reporter to launch the drink. In a striking departure from her usual look, she sported a blonde wig and bold blue eyeshadow, a stark contrast to her signature dark hair. For the campaign, Maya donned a statement white blazer paired with a matching pencil skirt, accentuated by vibrant hot pink heels, further highlighting her svelte figure. She had announced the collaboration on Instagram, sharing a video clip of herself delivering a humorous spoof news report to promote the matcha drink. In her announcement, she expressed her excitement about having her own drink with Joe & The Juice, featuring alternative milk from Sproud, available nationwide. She described the experience of typing the announcement as surreal but eagerly anticipated everyone trying the drink. Maya also revealed her creative process behind the drink, aiming for something unique and on-trend. She highlighted the inclusion of black sesame for a subtly nutty, savory flavor profile and collagen for an added boost. She expressed hope that fellow matcha enthusiasts would enjoy it as much as she does. The reveal of her new drink and her striking retro look for the campaign generated considerable buzz. This collaboration and her recent personal updates come after Maya shared her aspirations for a future acting career. Having gained prominence as the host of Love Island in 2022, she spoke about experiencing a resurgence of ambition to pursue acting. She reflected on past attempts to break into the industry when she was younger, admitting she could have been more persistent. Jama revealed her dream roles involve characters that are a complete departure from her public persona, expressing a desire to play unexpected roles such as a monster or a villain, aiming to surprise audiences. Her acting ambitions are already beginning to materialize, as she is slated to appear in the upcoming second season of Guy Ritchie's Netflix series, The Gentlemen. Reports suggest she will portray the sophisticated wife of a business associate connected to the lead character, Eddie Horniman. Filming for her role took place last year at the picturesque Badminton House in Gloucestershire, a location that serves as the fictional Halstead Manor in the series. A source close to the production expressed that Maya is thrilled to have secured a role in such a prominent series helmed by Guy Ritchie, noting the show's stylish and appealing nature makes it an ideal fit for her. Earlier this year, Maya had subtly hinted at her involvement in the Netflix project by posting a picture of a Netflix script on social media. This was further fueled by a cryptic photograph alongside The Gentlemen star Kaya Scodelario. She had previously teased potential meetings with the streaming giant by sharing an image of a branded Netflix cup, although her location at the time remained unclear





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