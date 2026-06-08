Maya Jama's Bold Aftersun Look and Response to Split from Ruben Dias

Maya Jama appeared on Love Island Aftersun in a sheer lace dress, addressing her recent breakup with footballer Ruben Dias and his social media behavior. She emphasized her all-or-nothing approach to love, while Dias denied cheating amid 'toe-dipping' allegations.

Maya Jama made a striking appearance on Love Island Aftersun , wearing a sheer lace dress inspired by lingerie that showcased her figure and resulted in a brief underwear flash.

The 31-year-old presenter confidently co-hosted the show alongside Tyrique Hyde, Casey O'Gorman, and Joe Baggs, discussing the latest events in the villa following the entrance of new bombshells. Her outfit featured cut-out sections that highlighted her toned abdomen, and her brunette hair was styled in loose waves. This television appearance follows Maya's recent public statement regarding her split from footballer Ruben Dias after an 18-month relationship that ended in April.

She responded to a podcast discussion by emphasizing her approach to love, stating, I'm an all or nothing girl. I will love loudly or not at all. She further explained that she does not casually date and that her personal life decisions are not based on public opinion. The comment, which garnered over 2,000 likes, was praised by the podcast for her stance.

Following the breakup, Ruben Dias faced accusations of engaging in social media 'toe-dipping'-a practice of briefly following influencers to gauge interest-both before and during his relationship with Maya. However, the Manchester City defender has firmly denied any infidelity, asserting that his relationship with Maya was built on mutual respect and that no lines were crossed. He described the rumors as harmful clickbait and urged respect for both parties, clarifying that relationships can end without betrayal.

Reports indicated he used the tactic with model Catarina Duraes in March 2024, weeks before the split, and earlier with a Scottish woman in November 2023, though there is no evidence of unfaithfulness. The controversy has sparked discussions about privacy and media portrayal, while Maya continues to focus on her presenting role and public image





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Maya Jama Ruben Dias Love Island Aftersun Breakup Social Media Toe-Dipping Celebrity Relationships

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