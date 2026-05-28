Maya Jama's Daring Swimsuit Post Highlights Breakup with Rúben Dias Amid 'Toe-Dipping' Allegations

Maya Jama shared a sizzling Instagram photo in a cutout white swimsuit following her split from footballer Rúben Dias. The post coincides with reports detailing Dias's alleged 'toe-dipping' social media activity, where he followed and quickly unfollowed several women late at night during their relationship.

Maya Jama , the 31-year-old Love Island host, made a striking statement with a recent Instagram post featuring a bold white cutout swimsuit. The image, a mirror selfie taken in a spacious villa, showcased her toned physique and side-boob exposure, drawing considerable attention.

The post arrives in the wake of her public split from Manchester City footballer Rúben Dias, following an 18-month relationship that ended last month. The swimsuit's daring design and her confident pose were interpreted by many as a deliberate response to the circumstances surrounding their breakup. Intriguing details about the relationship's end have surfaced, focusing on Dias's alleged online behavior. Reports indicate he engaged in a social media practice termed 'toe-dipping.

' This involves following attractive women, often late at night, to gauge reciprocal interest. If they do not follow back, he unfollows within a short period, typically 24 hours. This pattern is said to have occurred with several individuals, including model Catarina Duraes in March and a Scottish woman named Claire in late 2025. A source described the conduct as 'seedy,' highlighting the suspicious late-night timing and the intent behind such selective following.

While there is no suggestion Dias met these women or physically cheated, the behavior is viewed as a form of emotional infidelity and a breach of trust within his relationship with Jama. Following the split, both parties removed photos of each other from their Instagram accounts. Notably, Jama remained silent on social media during Dias's recent FA Cup victory, a departure from her prior public support.

The timing of the breakup, coinciding with Manchester City's season ending without the Premier League title, added another layer of public scrutiny to their personal lives





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Maya Jama Rúben Dias Love Island Manchester City Instagram Breakup Toe-Dipping Social Media Swimsuit Celebrity Relationship

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