Maya Jama's Roman Holiday and Weighs In on 'I'm A Celebrity' Chaos

Maya Jama is enjoying a romantic trip to Rome with boyfriend Ruben Dias while also sharing her thoughts on the dramatic fallout from the 'I'm A Celebrity... South Africa' live final.

Maya Jama and her boyfriend, Manchester City player Ruben Dias , are enjoying a romantic getaway in Rome , Italy. The couple, who have been dating since late 2024, have been documenting their trip on social media, with Jama sharing stunning photos of herself in a bikini and exploring iconic landmarks like the Vatican and the Coliseum.

They are staying at the luxurious Bvlgari hotel, costing £1,500 per night. Jama expressed her delight with the city, simply captioning a post: 'Can you tell I love it here'. Beyond her romantic escape, Jama has also weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding the live final of 'I'm A Celebrity... South Africa'.

The finale descended into chaos with heated exchanges between contestants David Haye, Adam Thomas, Jimmy Bullard, Sinitta, and Gemma Collins. Haye confronted Thomas, Bullard criticized the show's editing, and both Sinitta and Collins walked off stage. Jama, reacting to a clip of the drama, praised live television for its unfiltered nature. She emphasized that viewers crave authentic reactions and that a live experience surpasses heavily edited shows, stating that live TV is where British television thrives.

She also expressed her appreciation for hosts Ant and Dec. The 'I'm A Celebrity' fallout centered around accusations of abusive language and selective editing. Jimmy Bullard accused the show of omitting footage that showed Adam Thomas using a derogatory term, while David Haye suggested the editing unfairly portrayed Bullard as a victim. Adam Thomas apologized for his actions, acknowledging heightened emotions.

Ant and Dec defended the editing choices, explaining that certain language is unbroadcastable. The incident sparked a wider conversation about the appeal of unscripted, raw moments in live television and the desire for authenticity in reality TV. The public reaction, as reflected in replies to Jama's tweet, largely favored the chaotic, unfiltered nature of live broadcasts, with many calling for more live television content





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