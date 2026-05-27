Maya Jama Stuns in New Agent Provocateur Campaign After Rúben Dias Split

Maya Jama models racy swimwear for Agent Provocateur's AP Swim 2026 collection just weeks after ending her relationship with Manchester City star Rúben Dias, while reports emerge of his alleged social media 'toe-dipping' behavior.

Maya Jama has made a stunning return to the spotlight with a new lingerie campaign for Agent Provocateur , just weeks after her split from Manchester City star Rúben Dias .

The Love Island presenter, 31, models the brand's AP Swim 2026 collection in a series of sizzling photos that showcase her incredible figure. From a semi-sheer black bodysuit to a turquoise two-piece by the pool, Maya looks every inch the glamour model. One particularly bold shot features her topless, with only a large palm leaf preserving her modesty. The campaign is a clear sign that she has moved on from her 18-month relationship with Dias, which ended in April.

The timing of the campaign is notable, as it comes amid reports that Dias has been engaging in so-called 'toe-dipping' on social media. The Portuguese defender allegedly followed and then unfollowed several attractive influencers late at night, including model Catarina Duraes and a Scottish brunette named Claire, while still involved with Maya. A source described the behavior as 'seedy', suggesting it indicates a lack of respect.

Dias has not commented on the allegations, but the pattern of following and unfollowing has been tracked by social media users. Since the split, he has also briefly followed Australian Love Island star Amelia Marni. Maya, meanwhile, has thrown herself into work. Her new deal with Agent Provocateur is reportedly worth a significant sum, and she has been filming the second series of Celebrity Traitors in Scotland.

The presenter has deleted all photos of Dias from her Instagram, and he did the same. She remained silent on social media when Dias lifted the FA Cup with City over the weekend, despite previously supporting him at matches. The split came as Manchester City missed out on the Premier League title to Arsenal, adding to the tension. For now, Maya is focused on her career and enjoying a summer of sunshine and high-fashion shoots.

The campaign images show Maya in a variety of settings, from poolside to a tennis court, where she poses in a cherry print bikini. In another shot, she reclines on a sunlounger in a cut-out swimsuit. The collection is designed to be both sexy and sophisticated, and Maya's natural confidence shines through. It's a far cry from the drama surrounding her ex, and fans have praised her for bouncing back so quickly.

With her career on the rise, Maya appears to be thriving post-breakup, leaving Dias to face questions about his own behavior. Whether the toe-dipping allegations will have any lasting impact on his reputation remains to be seen, but Maya's new campaign is a clear statement that she is moving forward. As the summer heats up, Maya's collaboration with Agent Provocateur is set to be one of the most talked-about campaigns of the year.

The brand has a history of working with high-profile celebrities, and Maya joins a long list of famous faces who have modeled their lingerie. Her ability to turn a personal setback into a professional triumph is admirable, and it's clear that she is not letting the breakup define her. Instead, she is using her platform to showcase her business savvy and personal style. For her fans, this is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

Meanwhile, the controversy around Dias continues to simmer. Some social media users have called out his behavior, while others defend him as being single and free to do as he pleases. The truth may never be fully known, but the narrative is clearly in Maya's favor. As she poses in swimwear and lingerie, she looks happier and more confident than ever.

The campaign is a visual celebration of self-love and resilience, and it resonates with anyone who has gone through a tough breakup. Maya's message is clear: she is thriving, and nothing can dim her shine. The full campaign will be released later this month, but the preview images have already generated buzz online. Maya's Instagram is sure to be flooded with likes and comments, as fans and followers celebrate her success.

Her next steps in television and fashion are highly anticipated, and this campaign is likely just the start of a busy summer. Whether she will address the breakup directly remains to be seen, but for now, her images speak louder than words





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