Mayada Badr Brings Le Cordon Bleu to Riyadh: A New Era for Saudi Culinary Arts

Mayada Badr, CEO of the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission, spearheads the arrival of Le Cordon Bleu in Riyadh, empowering a new generation of Saudi chefs with world-class training and blending French culinary excellence with local creativity.

Mayada Badr is a celebrated chef, patisserie owner, and cultural ambassador whose influence extends far beyond the kitchen. Yet, her most consequential role may be as CEO of the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission , one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture.

Food has always been a huge part of her life since childhood, and she believes it is the same for most people, deeply embedded in culture. Mayada also understands the French passion for food, having dreamed of becoming a chef from a young age. To realize that dream, she enrolled in Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, one of the world's most prestigious cookery schools.

Now, that same institution is coming to Riyadh, marking a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia's culinary landscape. In 2023, as CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, Mayada signed a deal with Andre Cointreau, president and CEO of Le Cordon Bleu, and David Henry, CEO of Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City, also known as Misk City. Located on the edge of Riyadh, Misk City is dedicated to developing a new generation of Saudi talent, housing universities, labs, and studios.

The new Le Cordon Bleu campus will occupy 2,000 square meters, making it the school's first in the Arabian Peninsula and the Gulf region. The institution already operates schools across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Mayada serves as the perfect cheerleader and a shining example for aspiring chefs heading to Misk. After graduating from Le Cordon Bleu, she worked at Ladurée and completed an internship at La Bastide Saint-Antoine, a two-Michelin-star restaurant in Grasse under Jacques Chibois.

Naturally skilled in cuisine, she quickly developed a passion and talent for pastry, describing it as a special mix between creativity and precision. Pastry is like fine art, allowing her to be very creative. Saudis, she notes, definitely have a sweet tooth. Back home, she opened her phenomenally successful Pink Camel restaurants in Jeddah and AlUla, earning her the nickname the Queen of Macaroons.

It is hard not to see the resemblance between Mayada and another woman whose passion and vision changed the way the arts of fine dining are taught. Marthe Distel, born in 1871, started her career as a journalist through her magazine La Cuisinière Cordon Bleu. Lifestyle magazines then found inventive ways to attract subscribers; Marthe offered cooking lessons with great Parisian chefs. These informal lessons evolved into the formal school Le Cordon Bleu, or simply LCB.

In 1931, two former Paris graduates, Rosemary Hume and Dione Lucas, brought Le Cordon Bleu to London, founding L'Ecole du Petit Cordon Bleu in Chelsea. Mayada follows in the footsteps of these inspirational women. Saudi chefs are already displaying incredible creativity with limited formal training. The foundation of this culinary school will allow them to hone fundamental and classical skills, which when combined with their existing creativity, will create something truly special.

Mayada has little doubt that the Kingdom first Michelin star will come from a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu in Riyadh. The Culinary Arts Commission, under her leadership, is committed to elevating Saudi cuisine and fostering a vibrant food culture. This initiative not only enhances culinary education but also promotes cultural exchange and economic growth, positioning Saudi Arabia as a global culinary destination.

The arrival of Le Cordon Bleu signifies a new era where tradition meets innovation, and where Saudi chefs can gain world-class training without leaving their homeland. Mayada vision is clear: to nurture talent, celebrate heritage, and inspire future generations to explore the endless possibilities of gastronomy. With her guidance, the culinary arts in Saudi Arabia are poised for a remarkable transformation





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