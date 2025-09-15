Mayo Clinic Study: Non-Traditional Factors Cause Heart Attacks in Younger People, Especially Women

A groundbreaking Mayo Clinic study reveals that heart attacks in individuals under 65, particularly women, are often caused by factors beyond clogged arteries. The study challenges long-held assumptions about heart attack etiology in younger populations and emphasizes the importance of recognizing and accurately diagnosing nontraditional causes.

A new study from Mayo Clinic challenges conventional wisdom about heart attack s in people under 65, especially women. Published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, the research analyzed over 15 years of data from the Rochester Epidemiology Project, creating the most comprehensive assessment to date on heart attack causes in individuals aged 65 and younger.

\The findings revealed that more than half of heart attacks in women under 65 were attributed to nontraditional factors, such as spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD), embolism, and other conditions not associated with artery-clogging plaque. While heart attack incidence was significantly lower in women compared to men, when women did experience heart attacks, the underlying causes were frequently misdiagnosed. SCAD, a condition typically impacting younger, otherwise healthy women, was often overlooked and incorrectly classified as a typical heart attack stemming from plaque buildup. \Though atherosclerosis, or artery-clogging plaque, remained the most prevalent cause of heart attack in both men and women, it accounted for only 47% of heart attacks in women, compared to 75% in men. Furthermore, the study discovered that five-year mortality rates were highest in individuals whose heart attacks were triggered by stressors like anemia or infection, even though these patients exhibited lower levels of heart injury. Claire Raphael, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., an interventional cardiologist at Mayo Clinic and the study's lead author, emphasized the significance of this research. 'This new understanding could save lives,' she stated. 'A misdiagnosed SCAD, for instance, might be treated with a stent unnecessarily, increasing the risk of complications. Recognizing and accurately diagnosing these nontraditional heart attacks allows for more appropriate care and better long-term outcomes.





