Mayor of London Activates Air Pollution Alert Amid Dense Fog

London Mayor Sadiq Khan triggers a high air pollution alert as thick fog and accumulated smoke create hazardous conditions across the capital.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has officially placed the capital under a high air pollution alert for Tuesday 10 November following the descent of thick fog across south-east England on Monday. The Mayor urged residents, particularly those most vulnerable to health risks, to stay safe and minimize their exposure to the deteriorating air quality conditions.

Fog Creates Perfect Pollution Recipe

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is actively managing public health concerns as the Met Office issued a yellow fog alert covering much of England and Wales, with forecasts predicting visibility could drop below 100 metres. Dense fog and light winds, which initially arrived over the weekend, created a stagnant environment that allowed pollutants to accumulate by Monday morning. Additional smoke from Bonfire Night celebrations and Diwali fireworks significantly contributed to the reduced air quality in the region.

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Mayor Warns Public to Avoid Burning Waste

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wrote on Monday night that he is triggering this high alert to urge everyone in the capital to follow specific health advice. He explicitly asked Londoners to switch off their car engines when idling and to avoid burning garden waste, noting that these activities contribute directly to pollution levels. The Mayor emphasized that taking these simple steps is essential for minimizing personal exposure during this hazardous weather event.

Disruptions Hit Heathrow and London City Airports

Transport networks faced immediate strain as the foggy conditions caused significant disruptions, leading to several flight cancellations from Heathrow and London City airports yesterday morning. By 6.30 am, seven flights from Heathrow and three from London City were called off due to the severe weather. Heathrow later advised drivers to allow extra time for their journeys because overnight fog had negatively affected visibility on roads in the surrounding area.

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Meteorologists Explain Atmospheric Conditions

Niamh Murray, Met Office operational meteorologist, described the current weather patterns as a perfect recipe for fog formation. She explained that autumn and winter nights are much longer, allowing temperatures to fall away and cool the air until it becomes saturated. Light winds, clear skies, and long nights allow the fog to develop, and if temperatures drop below zero, the fog can become stubborn and persist into the next day.

Road Safety Warnings From Motoring Association

AA President Edmund King stated that drivers need to adapt their speed and leave more room between themselves and the vehicle ahead when navigating these conditions. The AA urged motorists to reduce speed, increase following distances, and ensure dipped headlights are switched on rather than relying on automatic settings. The motoring association warned that fog lights should be turned off once visibility improves in the afternoon to prevent dazzling other road users.

Driving Risks And False Security

Edmund King previously warned that following the rear lights of the car in front creates a false sense of security and may lead to dangerous proximity during sudden stops. He emphasized that there is no prize for arriving a few minutes early and urged drivers to give themselves extra time to travel safely. Drivers must remain vigilant and adjust their behavior to what they can actually see ahead rather than relying on the vehicle in front for guidance.