Mayor of Rossendale Presents Charities with £7,750

A local mayor presented three charities in Rossendale with a combined donation of 7,750 pounds, which followed extensive fundraising activities throughout the borough. Babacup Pride, Carer's Link Lancashire, and Kids in Rossendale were the honorees.

The Mayor of Rossendale presented three local charities with donations totalling £7,750, following a year-long community fundraising campaign. Babacup Pride, Carer's Link Lancashire , and Kids in Rossendale were the recipients.

Babacup Pride fights antisocial behavior and improves the area's appearance through litter picking and community involvement. Carer's Link Lancashire assists unpaid carers in East Lancashire with information, guidance, and training. Kids in Rossendale supports disadvantaged children across the borough. The event occurred at Rossendale Borough Council Chamber at Futures Park





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Mayor Of Rossendale Donations Charity Community Fundraising Bacup Pride Carer's Link Lancashire Kids In Rossendale Rossendale Borough Council Chamber Futures Park Coffee Mornings Charity Meals New To You Clothing Event Anatomy Of A Fundraising Event Local Charities

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