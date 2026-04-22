Mayor of Shrewsbury Announces Final Charity Curry Night to Benefit Local Emergency Services

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, invites the public to a final charity curry evening on May 5th to support the Shrewsbury Street Pastors and West Mercia Search & Rescue.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury , Councillor Alex Wagner, has officially announced a final charity initiative to mark the conclusion of his mayoral term. In an effort to foster community spirit and support vital local services, the Mayor is inviting residents, business leaders, and members of various community groups to a special Curry Evening. This social gathering is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 5 May, at The Masala, located on St Julian’s Friars.

The event aims to blend an enjoyable culinary experience with the opportunity to raise essential funds for two organizations that provide critical support to the region. Guests are encouraged to arrive at 6 pm to socialize before the meal service begins promptly at 6.30 pm. Tickets for the evening are priced at £20 per person, a cost that covers a comprehensive dining experience featuring poppadoms, a selection of starters, and a choice of four main courses. To ensure that all attendees are accommodated, the menu will include a variety of options, including several vegetarian choices, alongside traditional rice and naan bread. The primary focus of this charitable endeavor is to generate financial support for the Shrewsbury Street Pastors and the West Mercia Search & Rescue team. These two organizations are pillars of the local community, serving as essential safety nets for citizens. The Shrewsbury Street Pastors are well-known for their presence in the town center during the late hours, providing a reassuring and caring atmosphere for those navigating the nightlife. Their work often involves de-escalating tense situations, offering practical assistance to those who are vulnerable, and ensuring that residents reach home safely. Similarly, West Mercia Search & Rescue operates as a dedicated volunteer-led emergency service. Their expertise is frequently called upon to assist the police and other professional agencies in the high-stakes task of locating missing and vulnerable individuals. Operating under often arduous and challenging conditions, their commitment to the safety of the public remains unparalleled. By purchasing a ticket to this curry night, attendees are directly contributing to the resources necessary for these groups to continue their lifesaving work. Reflecting on his tenure, Mayor Alex Wagner expressed his deep appreciation for the community members who have supported his initiatives throughout the year. He noted that as his mayoral term draws to a close, he views this event as a symbolic final act of unity. The Mayor highlighted his gratitude toward The Masala for their generosity in hosting the fundraiser and emphasized that the success of these events relies entirely on the participation of the public. Every ticket sold serves as a tangible contribution to the Mayor’s Charity Fund, which empowers local causes to maintain their operations. Representatives from The Masala also shared their enthusiasm, noting that they are honored to facilitate such a meaningful community gathering. They highlighted the importance of local businesses acting as catalysts for positive change, stating that events like these are essential for strengthening the bonds between neighbors. With a warm atmosphere promised, the event is set to be a memorable occasion that underscores the collective commitment of Shrewsbury residents to supporting the organizations that protect and care for their town





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