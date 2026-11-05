Mayor Zohran Mamdani Reviews NYPD Strategic Response Group Policy After Ally's Electoral Victory

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is reevaluating his stance on the NYPD's Strategic Response Group following Darializa Avila Chevalier's landslide win in the 13th Congressional District, signaling a potential shift in local law enforcement policy.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is currently reviewing his position regarding the New York City Police Department's Strategic Response Group, a decision that marks a significant pivot from his administration's previous strategic priorities. This policy reassessment arrives shortly after his political ally, Darializa Avila Chevalier, secured a decisive victory in New York's 13th Congressional District election on Tuesday night. The move represents an attempt to align municipal police reform efforts with the demands of the far-left faction that has gained substantial influence in New York politics.

Shift In Strategic Priorities For City Hall

According to sources speaking to the New York Post, Mamdani's team is actively working to salvage their relationship with Representative-elect Chevalier by launching a fresh and urgent push to curtail the powers of the controversial unit. This development constitutes a notable departure from earlier reports indicating that efforts to dismantle or restrict the Strategic Response Group had been placed on the back burner. City Hall had previously determined that such reforms were not a primary priority following internal discussions earlier this year.

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The administration had initially concluded that navigating the political complexities of disbanding the unit was too difficult, leading to a temporary stagnation in reform efforts. However, the dynamic has changed dramatically with Chevalier's electoral triumph, prompting a recalibration of the mayor's approach to counter-terrorism and protest management within the city limits.

Tensions And Political Alliances Undermined

The renewed focus on the Strategic Response Group is partly driven by past tensions between the Mayor's office and Chevalier. Earlier this year, Mamdani's team reportedly expressed anger at Chevalier's public rhetoric and social media posts calling for the firing of Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. City Hall viewed her direct attacks on the police leadership as an attempt to undermine the mayor's authority and manage public perception of law enforcement.

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During that period, insiders described the mood in City Hall as frustrated, with officials questioning the strategic value of her aggressive stance on police abolition. The current shift suggests that Mamdani is now prioritizing solidarity with his ideological allies over the previous strategy of caution and gradual reform. This alignment is critical as New York experiences a broader lurch to the left in its political representation.

Chevalier's Record And Arrest Dynamics

Darializa Avila Chevalier has been a vocal and consistent critic of the Strategic Response Group, arguing that such units should be scrapped altogether. Her stance was highlighted last month when she was arrested at a demonstration outside the United Nations headquarters. The protest occurred during the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an event that sparked significant controversy and police intervention.

The Times of Israel reported that Chevalier was issued a court summons for alleged disorderly conduct and was subsequently released. In the aftermath of her arrest, she posted on social media stating she refused to allow what she termed a war criminal to roam the streets unchallenged. The Strategic Response Group has responded to a little more than a dozen protests, resulting in fewer than ten arrests, including those of Chevalier and City Councilman Chi Osse, another prominent opponent of the unit.

Impact On New York Law Enforcement Policy

Any policy change regarding the Strategic Response Group carries significant implications for New York's security infrastructure. Sources indicate that completely disbanding the unit could leave New Yorkers vulnerable to terror attacks or mass casualty incidents, as the unit serves a specialized role beyond standard protest management. The balance between civil liberties and public safety remains a contentious issue, with some arguing the unit has no place in the city while others deem it essential.

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If Mamdani fails to address these concerns, he risks alienating the Democratic Socialist base that supported his rise to power. Conversely, moving too quickly could expose gaps in the city's counter-terrorism capabilities. City Councilman Chi Osse and Chevalier have been spotted at City Hall in recent days, suggesting active negotiations are underway to find a middle ground that satisfies both security needs and political demands.

Election Results Signal Leftward Trend

Chevalier's landslide victory in New York's 13th Congressional District, which covers Harlem and the Bronx, underscores the shifting political landscape. She won with 87.5 percent of the vote against her GOP challenger, Jomo Williams, who received 11.4 percent of the ballots cast. Her victory joins that of other far-left candidates like Claire Valdez and Brad Lander, marking a significant shift in the representation of New York City in Congress.

Chevalier, who previously called for the abolition of borders, prisons, and police, has attempted to walk back some of her most extreme statements since launching her campaign. However, her current role as one of the most high-profile socialists in Congress ensures that her influence on policy debates, particularly regarding law enforcement and civil rights, will remain substantial. The Daily Mail has reached out to Mamdani's office and Chevalier for further comment on the ongoing policy reviews.