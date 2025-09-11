Mazraoui's Fitness Woes and Return From Injury: Boost for United?

Despite initial concerns about his fitness following an injury, Noussair Mazraoui has returned to Manchester United's squad. This news comes as a potential boost for the Reds during a season marked by multiple injuries.

Ruben Amorim has been dealing with a fair share of injury concerns at Manchester United this season. Despite only having played three Premier League fixtures and one Carabao Cup match, several players have been battling fitness issues. The September international break arrived at a somewhat opportune time for United from a fitness standpoint.

Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount sustained injuries during the victory over Burnley before the hiatus, but the two-week break will allow them time to recover without missing any extra games.One player who did return from injury in the win against Burnley was Noussair Mazraoui. The full-back had picked up an injury during the pre-season draw with Leeds United in July, leading to him missing the first three matches of the season across all competitions. He was named in the matchday squad for the Burnley game, with Amorim initially keeping him on the bench before introducing him to the game in the closing minutes.However, Mazraoui was surprisingly left out of Morocco's squad during the international break. National team head coach Walid Regragui explained his decision, stating: 'Mazraoui's absence? Perhaps it’s for the best. During the periods he was out due to injury, I had the opportunity to try other players. Now El Karouani will return after a strong start to the season. There will be a lot of competitiveness at full-back.' Regragui's comments may have raised some eyebrows among the United faithful, as it suggests Mazraoui might not be fully back to his best following his injury layoff. The defender was instrumental in helping United reach the Europa League final last season and was one of Amorim and former manager Erik ten Hag's most consistent performers. He frequently stepped into different positions to cover for injured teammates while also excelling in his preferred right-back role. United will be delighted to have the versatile full-back, who can also operate on the left or in central defence, available again after the international break.The 27-year-old recently spoke about what it's like working with Amorim, highlighting the United head coach's expectations. 'He is a great manager, a great person. I really love to work with him. I like him a lot,' Mazraoui said in an interview with The National. 'His way of thinking, his way of managing, his way of talking. He's like a manager with a lot of values, which I have the same. So, yeah, that works great together.' He also addressed his own fitness, expressing his determination to 'be fit and ready' for as many games as possible. 'On a personal level, my fitness and the amount of games I played, I can look back to a good season,' he said. 'In fitness, the Premier League is always different than the other competitions. No winter break, obviously. The games were following up really fast.'He added: 'You hope to stay fit and play as much as possible. That hadn't always been the case for me. The Premier League is a bigger demand than other competitions, so you must take even more of your body. I had a switch in my mindset - be fit and ready and I think that helped me play so many games.' These words could well have given United the injury boost they need to potentially turn their season around. Mazraoui's versatility to play across the entire backline will be a significant asset, and Amorim will undoubtedly be eager to have him back performing at his best as soon as possible





