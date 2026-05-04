McCanns Mark 19 Years Since Madeleine's Disappearance with Prayer Vigil

Kate and Gerry McCann joined a community prayer vigil on the 19th anniversary of their daughter Madeleine's disappearance, reaffirming their commitment to finding her and seeking justice. The vigil, held in Rothley, Leicestershire, was the first public appearance of the family with their twins, Sean and Amelie.

Nineteen years have passed since Madeleine McCann disappeared from her family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal , and her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, continue to hold onto hope and actively pursue answers.

This past Sunday, the couple joined a poignant prayer vigil in their home village of Rothley, Leicestershire, alongside their 21-year-old twins, Sean and Amelie. This marked the first public appearance of the entire family together, a significant moment as they reaffirmed their commitment to finding Madeleine, achieving justice, and contributing to a safer world.

The vigil, attended by around 50 supporters, included prayers, candle lighting by Sean and Amelie at the local war memorial, and a reading of Simon Armitage's poem, 'The Beacon,' previously written for the McCanns. The atmosphere was deeply emotional, with attendees expressing unwavering support for the family. Villagers recited mantras like 'never give up' and 'don't forget about me,' reflecting the community's enduring concern for Madeleine's fate.

Kate and Gerry, while not directly addressing the crowd, were visibly moved by the outpouring of solidarity. The event served as a reminder of the enduring pain and uncertainty the McCanns have faced since May 2007, when Madeleine vanished while her parents dined with friends nearby. Despite the passage of time, their determination to uncover the truth remains steadfast.

The family expressed gratitude for the continued support from friends, family, the police, and authorities, vowing to never abandon their search for Madeleine. The vigil also occurred shortly after the sentencing of Julia Wandelt, a Polish woman who falsely claimed to be Madeleine McCann and subjected the family to harassment. Wandelt received a six-month jail sentence, though she was subsequently deported to Poland after serving her time.

The vicar at the vigil acknowledged the torment the McCanns endured from this individual, highlighting the additional challenges they have faced throughout their ordeal. Despite the conviction, the McCanns emphasized that they derived no satisfaction from the outcome, underscoring their focus on finding their daughter and achieving closure. The family's unwavering resilience and the continued support of their community demonstrate the enduring power of hope in the face of unimaginable loss.

The case remains open, and the McCanns' plea for information continues to resonate globally





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Madeleine Mccann Missing Person Prayer Vigil Kate Mccann Gerry Mccann Praia Da Luz Portugal Julia Wandelt Harassment

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