McCooley's on Concert Square Celebrates 10 Years of Liverpool Nights

A popular nightlife destination in the heart of Liverpool city centre is celebrating a decade of 'hectic nights', crazy memories, and countless kegs of beer. McCooley's on Concert Square , a vibrant Irish pub and nightclub, has become a beloved institution since opening its doors in 2015.

Long-time patrons may recall the venue's previous inhabitants, The Office and Ruby Sky, but McCooley's has etched its own indelible mark on the city's nightlife scene, enduring while other businesses from that era have faded. Declan 'Decky' Farry, 33, from Fermanagh, was among the opening team members who helped bring McCooley's to life. Brought over from the company's sister venue, RnB club Soho, Decky took charge of the bar, welcoming thousands of new guests with a drink in hand. He remembers the excitement of setting up the venue, putting up pictures on the wall, and preparing for its grand opening. Concert Square had begun to establish itself as a focal point for student nightlife, and McCooley's arrival signaled the arrival of an even bigger party scene. Decky recalls that while the area wasn't as bustling as it is now, the buzz surrounding McCooley's created a positive shift in perception. The venue, a large-scale sports bar open during the day, served food in the heart of the square, offering something for everyone. Launching in August 2015, McCooley's boasted a bespoke cocktail menu, a dedicated sports bar with numerous big screens, regular live music, and pool tables. A comprehensive food menu offered everything from big breakfasts to specialty pies, including steak and mushroom, salt beef, potato, and onion. Decky recounts the initial days as 'hectic', serving work crews for breakfast, older women for lunch, and students flooding in after dark. The Halloween party in 2015 was a standout, with the venue buzzing with energy. Major events like New Year's Eve and St Patrick's Day drew massive crowds, leaving Decky marveling at the sheer volume of kegs consumed. The summer months were filled with hiring sprees as the team grew. In 2017, McCooley's expanded its footprint to Temple Court, off Mathew Street, into the former Smokie Mo’s pub. This second venue, spanning two floors and 6,500 square feet, included a restaurant area and TV screens showcasing major sporting events. The menu remained true to the Irish theme, featuring traditional pub classics with an Irish twist, such as tobacco onions, potato bread, and taco sauce. Decky, due to his experience at Concert Square, was the ideal fit to train the new team. While Decky has since moved on from McCooley's, taking on the role of general manager at the company's sister Irish site, Dirty O’Shea’s, he remains deeply connected to its roots. He acknowledges missing the intensity of those busy periods with his mates. Looking back on his time at McCooley's, Decky reflects on the venue's transformative impact on those who worked there. He notes how many have progressed through the company, forging friendships and finding their footing in the hospitality industry. He emphasizes how McCooley's served as a springboard for many, even if their time there was brief





