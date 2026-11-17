McDonald's faces backlash over AI-generated mural in Blackburn featuring wrong landmarks and spelling errors. The company promises a local artist will create an accurate replacement to fix the mistakes.

McDonald's has come under intense public scrutiny following the unveiling of an AI-generated mural at its branch on King William Street in Blackburn, Lancashire, which was filled with glaring historical and geographical inaccuracies. The artwork, intended to celebrate the local area, instead depicted incorrect landmarks and misspelled key terms, sparking immediate criticism from eagle-eyed customers and local residents.

The Specific Errors and Inaccuracies

The AI-generated image suffered from multiple factual errors, including a spelling mistake where the word 'champions' was incorrectly rendered as 'crampions'. Additionally, the name 'Blackburn' appearing on a chimney was split into two separate words across two lines. Perhaps the most significant error involved the depiction of local icon John Lewis, who was shown in statue form but wrongly labelled as Jack Walker.

Also read McDonald's AI-generated mural of Blackburn riddled with errors

Geographical inaccuracies were also prevalent. The mural accidentally depicted the wrong cathedral and showed a building that was meant to be Blackburn's King George Hall, but which bore a strong resemblance to the Royal Albert Hall in London. These mistakes were significant enough to draw attention to the reliance on artificial intelligence for local cultural representation.

Internal Oversight and Regional Disconnect

McDonald's confirmed that the mural was designed with the help of AI by staff at the Blackburn restaurant who wanted to inject fun and creativity into the space. However, the person in charge of the project reportedly failed to notice the obvious errors. The oversight is attributed to a regional disconnect, as the supervisor responsible for approval was from Manchester and was unfamiliar with the specific details of Blackburn.

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The confusion regarding historical figures is particularly notable. John Lewis was a founder of Blackburn Rovers in 1875. In contrast, Jack Walker is a local businessman who owned the club and led them to win the Premier League by a single point against Manchester United in the 1994/95 season. The staff intended to honor local heritage but inadvertently swapped the founder for a later owner.

Company Response and Corrective Actions

In response to the backlash, McDonald's issued a statement acknowledging the mistakes while defending the team's creative intent. The company stated that while the mural will remain in place for the short term, they are actively identifying a local artist to create a replacement. This new artwork aims to celebrate Blackburn with a higher degree of accuracy and respect for local history.

McDonald's emphasized their desire to keep the creative spirit alive while correcting the factual record. The franchise plans to commission the new local artist to ensure the replacement mural properly represents the community, addressing the complaints about the initial AI-generated design.