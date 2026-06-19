McDonald's Ditches Wrap of the Day Deal for New Offer

McDonald's has announced a major change to its beloved Wrap of the Day deal. The offer, which featured a discounted price on a specific wrap each day of the week, is being replaced by a new deal that lets customers choose any wrap they'd like for £2.49.

McDonald's has announced a major change to its beloved Wrap of the Day deal. The offer, which featured a discounted price on a specific wrap each day of the week, is being replaced by a new deal that lets customers choose any wrap they'd like for £2.49.

However, there are some restrictions on how the new deal can be used. Customers can only use the offer once per day, and they can only redeem it between 11am and 11pm. Those who order in-store at McDonald's without the app will have to pay full price for it, which will likely cost them double the price. The new deal is set to launch on July 14, and it will be available on the McDonald's App.

The company says that it is always listening to feedback and that customers told them they wanted more choice, which is why they are refreshing the offer. However, not everyone is happy with the change, and some customers have taken to social media to express their disappointment. Some have branded the changes to the deal 'annoying', as they did not want to use the app. Others have complained about the restrictions on how the new deal can be used.

Despite the negative reaction, some customers have welcomed the change, saying that ordering on the app is 'better' and that they like the idea of being able to pick any wrap they want. The company has said that it regularly reviews the ways it can improve its value offers, and that moving the new deal onto the app means customers will have more flexibility to choose their favourite wrap on any day they'd like it





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Mcdonald's Wrap Of The Day New Deal App Restrictions

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