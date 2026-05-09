McDonald's employee reveals the secret to being served quickly in the drive-thru

A McDonald's employee has revealed the secret to being served as quickly as possible in the drive-thru every time. The employee explained that the reason some customers get served faster in one lane than another is because one lane is taking payments off other customers, while the other lane is making drinks. Customers praised the employee for shedding light on how operations work behind the scenes, while others voiced their frustration towards those who behave rudely in the drive-thru.

A McDonald's employee has revealed the secret to being served as quickly as possible in the drive-thru every time. Since the late 1980s, McDonald's has offered customers the convenience of driving through to collect their food .

The drive-thru allows customers to pick up fast food favourites such as chicken nuggets, a Big Mac or a cheeseburger without ever leaving their vehicle. In recent years, many branches have even introduced multiple lanes in their drive-thrus to cope with growing demand.

However, according to staff, customers can become quite agitated when waiting for their order to be taken and they feel someone has 'cut in' the queue. But one employee has shed light on why people may get served faster in one lane than another. The staff member explained the situation in the R/McDonaldsUK thread on Reddit, while also highlighting some of the unpleasant behaviour staff can face simply for doing their job.

The user said: 'When you pull up to the speaker, especially lane 2, do not start screaming hello, honking your horn, or talking badly about us when we don't get to you straight away. We can literally hear everything most of the time, the reason being.

'If it's lane one they will be taking payments off other customers and they can't do two things at once, they could be counting loose change, helping a customer resolve an issue or adding extra stuff onto orders. 'They cannot always be at your beckoning call. If it's lane two, they are making the drinks, usually solo, so if it's busy they cannot respond to you straight away.

'And don't start shouting that the cars on lane one went before you or you have seen multiple cars pass through, even though lane one is also taking payments (as stated before) they are able to take orders quicker. ' Customers praised the employee for lifting the lid on how operations work behind the scenes, while others voiced their frustration towards those who behave rudely in the drive-thru.

One person commented: 'I would love it if customers paid a little more attention to their surroundings and didn't get absorbed by their phone whilst in the drive thru.

'The amount of times I've stood waiting for a customer to realise the queue has moved because they're too busy looking at their phones genuinely kills me. 'Like I completely get it if you've been stuck there for 5 minutes or longer, it's boring as hell waiting after all, but when the line is moving fairly fluidly and you've had to stop your car for the grand total of 20 seconds, there's no reason it should take up to a minute for you to notice the cars in front have disappeared.

' A second added: 'While most of this is fine, there is nothing more infuriating than waiting in a lane and watching someone pull up in the other lane and get served first. ' The original poster responded: 'Which is why I explained in the post that one lane is taking orders and payments, making them quicker. The other lane is making all the drinks and if it's busy, they cannot get to the cars quickly. It's not the same person taking all the cars.





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mcdonald's Drive-Thru Operations Customer Service Behavior

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One thing motivates man to diet after years of free McDonald's took him to 36stCraig describes his first weigh in as 'brutal'

Read more »

NatWest's free £200 bonus criteria and when payment will arrive for customersThe NatWest £200 switch offer comes with strict eligibility requirements

Read more »

NI supermarket creating more inclusive shopping experience for deaf customers“Having met a few customers who were deaf and I always wanted to make the effort to communicate with them better”

Read more »

Lidl Revamps Loyalty Scheme, Customers Express Mixed ReactionsLidl introduces changes to its Lidl Plus loyalty program, converting spending into points for rewards and coupons. While some shoppers appreciate the new system, others criticize the removal of certain perks like free pastries for spending £10 monthly.

Read more »