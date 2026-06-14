McGinn Scores Winner as Scotland Beat Haiti in World Cup Opener

Scotland secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Haiti in their World Cup group stage opener, with John McGinn netting the winner. The win places Steve Clarke's team at the top of Group C ahead of matches against Brazil and Morocco. McGinn's post-match comments highlighted the importance of the result and the emotional impact on Scottish supporters.

John McGinn celebrated scoring the decisive goal for Scotland in their World Cup opener against Haiti , a match that ended in a vital victory for Steve Clarke 's side in Group C . The win, secured in the 28th minute, puts Scotland in a strong position as they prepare to face Brazil and Morocco in their quest to reach the knockout stages for the first time.

After the final whistle, McGinn expressed his relief and pride, acknowledging that while the goal might not have been his best, the result was what mattered. He praised Haiti as a decent opponent and admitted the team could have played better, but emphasized the importance of the must-win game. The midfielder also reflected on the broader significance of the moment for Scottish fans, many of whom have endured years of disappointment.

He described the sight of children in Scotland kits and painted faces as a source of immense pride, hoping the victory would inspire a new generation. Meanwhile, a social media mishap occurred when a transfer journalist mistakenly referred to McGinn as "Scott McGinn" while sharing a post about a player award. McGinn humorously responded on X, referencing the lack of transfer speculation surrounding his name in recent years.

His ultra-consistent performances for club and country have kept him firmly in the spotlight despite the absence of high-profile transfer rumors. Across Scotland, fans gathered in bars and pubs, with venues granted extended licenses to screen the match, marking a special occasion after a long wait for World Cup action. The celebration sets an enthusiastic tone for Scotland's upcoming fixture against Brazil on Friday





sportbible / 🏆 89. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Scotland Haiti John Mcginn Steve Clarke Group C Brazil Morocco Knockout Stages Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scotland edge Haiti in World Cup opener as McGinn scores deflected winnerJohn McGinn's deflected strike gave Scotland a 1-0 win over Haiti in their World Cup opener, ending a 28-year drought for a goal at the tournament. The Scots struggled for intensity and were forced to cling on in the closing stages as Haiti pressed for an equalizer. Manager Steve Clarke acknowledged the performance must improve ahead of crucial games against Morocco and Brazil.

Read more »

Scotland's John McGinn celebrates 'scuffed' goal in World Cup opener win over HaitiJohn McGinn's deflected goal gives Scotland first World Cup win since 1990, topping Group C. The midfielder expresses pride and hopes the victory inspires young fans. Next matches against Morocco and Brazil loom.

Read more »

Scotland Edge Haiti 1-0 in World Cup Opener, McGinn Scores Historic GoalJohn McGinn's first-half goal gave Scotland their first World Cup win since 1990 as they defeated Haiti 1-0 in Boston. The victory ended a 22-year goal drought in the tournament for the Scots, who now sit top of their group with three points.

Read more »

McGinn urges positivity as Scotland edge Haiti in World Cup openerJohn McGinn scored the only goal as Scotland secured a narrow but crucial 1-0 victory over Haiti in their World Cup opener. McGinn urged his teammates to remain positive and have no regrets, emphasizing the importance of the three points and the team's potential for improvement as they aim for the knockout stages.

Read more »