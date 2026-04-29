McGuinness Set to Celebrate 100th North West 200 Race Start

Motorcycle racing legend John McGuinness is poised to reach a remarkable milestone at the 2024 North West 200, aiming to complete his 100th race start. He reflects on his long and storied career at the event, recalling its evolution, the challenges faced, and the enduring appeal that keeps him returning year after year.

John McGuinness, a celebrated motorcycle racer, is preparing to mark a significant milestone in his career at the upcoming Briggs Equipment NW200 race week, scheduled for May 4-9.

Initially anticipating his 100th race start last year, a miscalculation led to a premature celebration and a specially painted helmet remaining unused. Official records now confirm he has completed 96 races at the North West 200, bringing the centenary within reach this year.

McGuinness fondly remembers his debut in 1994, arriving at Portrush with his then-girlfriend (now wife) in an Iveco van, noting the track’s evolution over the decades – the absence of the Mill Road roundabout and chicanes at Mathers and Magherabouy. He reflects on the diverse machinery he’s piloted, from two-stroke engines to modern fuel injection systems, highlighting the event’s constant evolution. McGuinness emphasizes the unique allure of the North West 200, describing it as an event that consistently captivates him.

He cherishes the camaraderie with teammates, the shared experiences of triumphs and setbacks, and the passionate support of the fans. He acknowledges the challenges of securing victories, having won six races but often finishing just shy of the top spot. He fondly remembers the contributions of individuals like Paul Bird to his racing journey. He articulates the event’s special quality, noting its ability to draw people in and create a lasting connection across generations, with families returning year after year.

He praises the location, comparing the seafront course to the promenades of Morecambe and Blackpool, and the vibrant atmosphere. While acknowledging areas for improvement, such as the paddock’s water supply, he appreciates the event’s volunteer-driven character.

However, McGuinness also acknowledges the darker side of road racing, recalling a severe crash at Primrose corner during the 2017 North West 200, caused by an ECU malfunction. He describes the terrifying experience, resulting in a compound fracture to his leg, broken vertebrae, and smashed ribs. He admits to a difficult recovery, both physically and mentally, battling addiction to pain medication and questioning his future in the sport.

Despite the trauma, he remains committed to racing, drawn by the enduring appeal of the North West 200 and its unique traditions, such as receiving a shop mug, apples, a program, and a Bible during sign-on. He appreciates the blend of modern sponsorship and old-fashioned rituals that define the event, and looks forward to finally achieving his 100th race start





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