McGuinnesses clash over £6.5m former marital home sale

Paddy and Christine McGuinness, who are still living in their marital home, have listed it at a price tag of £6.5 million, with Christine's friends alleging that Paddy is behind the 'overpriced' property price and hoarding the house to maintain control.

EXES Christine and Paddy McGuinness are reportedly locked in a bitter behind-the-scenes clash over the sale of their £6.5million former marital home . TV presenter Paddy is accused of inflating the property price and hindering Christine's plans to move.

Christine is said to be getting very frustrated and wants to sell but struggles to do so due to the high price. The property features a home gym, which Christine uses frequently. The McGuinness couple are still living in the house with their three children but have listed it at £6.5 million





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Marital Home Property Listing Paddy Mcguinness Price Tactic Control Issue State-Of-The-Art Gym £6.5 Million Sale

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