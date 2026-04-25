McIlroy Skips Trump Doral Event, Cites Grueling PGA Tour Schedule

Rory McIlroy will not compete in the Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral, citing a congested PGA Tour schedule and a desire to better prepare for major championships. Several other top golfers are also opting to rest, highlighting concerns about the tour's current scheduling format.

The world of professional golf is buzzing as a Donald Trump-owned golf course, Trump National Doral in Miami, is set to host a PGA Tour event for the first time in a decade next week.

However, the tournament will proceed without one of the sport’s biggest stars, Rory McIlroy. The six-time major champion, fresh off his successful defense of the Masters title on April 12th, has announced he will postpone his return to competitive play, opting to skip the Cadillac Championship at Doral. This decision underscores a growing trend among top golfers to strategically manage their schedules and prioritize peak performance for major championships.

McIlroy has been increasingly vocal about his desire to reduce his overall PGA Tour commitments, and the Cadillac Championship unfortunately finds itself in an unfavorable position within the current calendar. The scheduling conflict has drawn criticism from players like Robert MacIntyre, currently ranked 12th in the world, who bluntly described this portion of the PGA Tour schedule as 'carnage'.

The issue stems from the PGA Tour’s decision to schedule two $20 million signature events – the Cadillac Championship and the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow – back-to-back, immediately preceding next month’s PGA Championship at Aronimink. This compressed timeframe makes it difficult for golfers to compete at their best, as playing consecutive weeks before a major championship is generally avoided.

McIlroy’s decision to rest is therefore not surprising, and he is joined by other prominent players including Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, and Matt Fitzpatrick, all of whom have chosen to prioritize rest and preparation over competing in Miami. MacIntyre elaborated on his own scheduling considerations, stating he might forgo Doral to spend more time at home before playing the Truist Championship and the PGA Championship.

He emphasized the relentless nature of the current schedule, highlighting the difficulty of balancing competitive demands with personal recovery and well-being. The constant travel and pressure to perform contribute to the need for careful self-management, a sentiment echoed by many on the tour. McIlroy’s approach to tournament preparation has evolved, drawing inspiration from golfing legend Jack Nicklaus. He recently implemented an extended hiatus before the Masters, focusing on intensive behind-the-scenes preparation at Augusta National.

This involved simulating tournament conditions by playing multiple rounds with a single ball, meticulously analyzing the course, and refining his game plan. He found this approach incredibly beneficial, leading to his successful title defense. McIlroy intends to adopt this strategy as his standard practice for future majors, believing it allows him to arrive at championship venues feeling fully prepared and confident.

He credits Nicklaus’s advice – to simulate a tournament in the week leading up to a major – as a key element of his success. By treating the pre-tournament week as a competitive event, McIlroy aims to make the actual championship feel more natural and less daunting. This proactive approach to preparation, combined with a more selective tournament schedule, reflects a broader trend among top golfers seeking to optimize their performance and longevity in the demanding world of professional golf.

The absence of several high-profile players from the Cadillac Championship serves as a clear indication of the challenges posed by the current PGA Tour schedule and the growing importance of strategic rest and recovery





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Rory Mcilroy PGA Tour Cadillac Championship Trump National Doral Golf Schedule Masters Robert Macintyre Jack Nicklaus

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