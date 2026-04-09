McIlroy Starts Masters Title Defense Strong with Impressive Opening Round

Rory McIlroy begins his Masters title defense with a stellar opening round of 67, putting him in a share of the lead. The article details his performance, highlights his resilience, and discusses his chances of making history.

Rory McIlroy has made a stunning start to his title defense at The Masters , carding a five-under 67 in the opening round to share the clubhouse lead with Sam Burns. McIlroy, the defending champion , is aiming to become only the fourth player in history to win back-to-back Masters titles. His impressive round, featuring six birdies and a single bogey, marked the second time in his last eight visits to Augusta National that he has started with an under-par score.

Despite the strong performance, McIlroy is keeping his expectations in check, emphasizing the long road ahead. 'It's a great start, but there's a long way to go,' he told Sky Sports. 'I'm right in the tournament and it's a lot better than starting from seven behind going into the second round, like I was last year. Can't get ahead of myself, but feeling good with where I'm at.' He highlighted his ability to stay composed even when facing challenges, stating that he maintained his swing despite some errant tee shots early on. McIlroy attributed his success to a string of good swings beginning at the eighth hole, and continued to play exceptionally well. This resilience was praised by commentators, who noted his ability to recover from challenging positions and maintain momentum throughout the round. McIlroy's ability to navigate the course, even when off the fairway, showcased the skill of a champion, described by Butch Harmon as an 'escape artist'. The round also earned high praise from Andrew Coltart, who noted that a historically poor start for the Northern Irishman would be a 73 or 74 but has turned it into a 67. \McIlroy’s round demonstrated his resilience and ability to capitalize on opportunities. After a bogey on the third hole, he responded with consecutive birdies on the eighth and ninth holes. A brilliant par save on the 12th green was followed by further birdies, putting him in a strong position. He avoided a repeat of last year's late struggles, where he faltered with double bogeys, and finished with a 30-foot birdie putt on the 15th hole. He acknowledged the pressure of the occasion, stating, 'I felt the same nerves that I always feel.' He further elaborated that the opening round was scrappy but settled in nicely as the round progressed. He added 'Felt like I got a lot out of my round today. It started pretty scrappy. I was hitting out of the trees a little bit the first seven holes and then started to string some good swings together from the eight hole onwards.' His performance was particularly impressive considering he only found five fairways off the tee. He has demonstrated his ability to overcome difficult situations, keeping the momentum. Jason Day acknowledged the competitiveness, saying 'There are plenty of great golfers out there that you have to worry about as well, not just him ,' \McIlroy’s performance was bolstered by the support of golfing legend Jack Nicklaus, who, in his Honorary Starters press conference, expressed confidence in McIlroy’s ability to defend his title. Nicklaus, the first player to achieve back-to-back Masters victories, believes McIlroy is well-positioned to repeat the feat, emphasizing the importance of adaptability to various course conditions. Nicklaus observed, 'Rory has got the monkey off his back, and I think he has a very, very good chance to repeat.' Historically, the opening round has often set the tone for success at The Masters, with five of the last six winners being in the top three after the first day. McIlroy's opening round placed him at a very good position to have an edge going into the rest of the tournament. The field is packed with talent, meaning McIlroy will need to maintain his form throughout the tournament. He started well, hitting the ground running and his ability to bounce back from difficult positions highlights his ability. His performance showcases his resilience, mental fortitude, and composure under pressure – qualities essential for any champion. His focus will be crucial as he navigates the challenges of the remaining rounds, aiming for a historic achievement.





SkySports / 🏆 58. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rory Mcilroy The Masters Golf Augusta National Defending Champion Opening Round Score Birdie Back-To-Back Wins

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Masters 2026: Can Rory McIlroy create more Augusta history by winning back-to-back Green JacketsTwelve months after the greatest moment of his career, Rory McIlroy returns to the Masters looking for a rare back-to-back win.

Read more »

Masters 2026: Can Rory McIlroy create more Augusta history by winning back-to-back Green JacketsTwelve months after the greatest moment of his career, Rory McIlroy returns to the Masters looking for a rare back-to-back win.

Read more »

DeChambeau Eyes Masters Redemption, Renewing Rivalry with McIlroyBryson DeChambeau is looking forward to battling Rory McIlroy at The Masters, drawing on lessons from last year's final round. With strong form and a desire to win, the stage is set for an exciting showdown.

Read more »

Scheffler and McIlroy Aim for Masters Glory: Who Can Stop Them?Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, recent Masters champions, are the favorites at Augusta National. This article previews the tournament, analyzing their chances and potential challengers, and highlighting the significance of the event. It also touches on the possibility of a surprise winner and the history of English players at The Masters.

Read more »

Rory McIlroy gesture sees Masters fans gasp during practice round at AugustaThe Holywood man will be one of the main attractions at Augusta as the defending champion at the Masters

Read more »

Rory McIlroy is looking to defend The Masters - here are five players who can stop himAhead of the 2026 Masters, here are five players primed to deny Rory McIlroy and take the Green Jacket off his shoulders on Sunday evening.

Read more »