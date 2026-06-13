McLaren has broken curfew for the second time this season, using its second curfew exemption within Restricted Period Three to carry out precautionary work on both its MCL40s.

The McLaren Formula 1 team broke curfew for the second Friday night running after practice at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix . The reigning world champion squad described the work as precautionary.

McLaren said it will replace key components to help improve the robustness of the installation and integration of the power unit on both its MCL40s. McLaren has endured a series of technical problems relating to the Mercedes power unit in its car this season.

The team suffered a double pre-race electrical issue in China that prevented both Norris and Piastri starting, while Norris needed a new battery in Japan and retired from the Monaco Grand Prix with a power unit gremlin. McLaren made an encouraging start to its weekend in Barcelona with Norris topping the times on Friday.

Norris, who has retired from the last two races, was 0.009 seconds quicker than Mercedes' George Russell, with McLaren team-mate Piastri just 0.057s off the pace in third. The team will use the second of its four curfew exemptions within Restricted Period Three to carry out precautionary work on both MCL40s. McLaren's decision to break curfew for the second time this season is not surprising given the team's technical struggles.

The team's MCL40s have been plagued by issues with the Mercedes power unit, including a double pre-race electrical issue in China and a power unit gremlin that forced Norris to retire from the Monaco Grand Prix. However, the team's decision to break curfew may raise concerns about its ability to manage its resources effectively. The team's use of its second curfew exemption within Restricted Period Three suggests that it is prioritizing its technical development over its adherence to the rules.

This decision may have implications for the team's relationship with the FIA and its competitors. The FIA has strict rules governing the use of curfew exemptions, and the team's decision to break curfew may be seen as a sign of disrespect for the rules. The team's competitors may also view its decision to break curfew as a sign of weakness, particularly if it is unable to resolve its technical issues without breaking the rules.

In contrast, Alpine's decision to break curfew to prepare a new chassis for Pierre Gasly is more understandable given the team's need to develop its car. However, the team's decision to break curfew may still raise concerns about its ability to manage its resources effectively. The team's use of its curfew exemption suggests that it is prioritizing its technical development over its adherence to the rules.

This decision may have implications for the team's relationship with the FIA and its competitors. The FIA has strict rules governing the use of curfew exemptions, and the team's decision to break curfew may be seen as a sign of disrespect for the rules. The team's competitors may also view its decision to break curfew as a sign of weakness, particularly if it is unable to resolve its technical issues without breaking the rules.

The team's decision to break curfew may also raise concerns about its ability to manage its resources effectively. The team's use of its curfew exemption suggests that it is prioritizing its technical development over its adherence to the rules. This decision may have implications for the team's relationship with the FIA and its competitors.

The FIA has strict rules governing the use of curfew exemptions, and the team's decision to break curfew may be seen as a sign of disrespect for the rules. The team's competitors may also view its decision to break curfew as a sign of weakness, particularly if it is unable to resolve its technical issues without breaking the rules. The team's decision to break curfew may also raise concerns about its ability to manage its resources effectively





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Mclaren Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Curfew Precautionary Work Power Unit

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