McLaren Wins Sao Paulo GP as Lewis Hamilton Celebrates 400th Grand Prix

Lando Norris secures victory at Interlagos while Lewis Hamilton reaches the historic 400-race milestone. Explore the race results, Hamilton's age debate, and the evolution of overtaking strategies in Formula One.

Lando Norris converted his pole position into a race victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday, navigating the challenging wet-dry-wet conditions at Interlagos. Max Verstappen recovered from the back of the grid to finish second, while his Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar completed the podium in third place. The result allowed Mercedes to secure the constructors' championship for the first time since 2021.

Mercedes Dominance Continues At Interlagos

Mercedes solidified their championship lead with a strong team performance, featuring a fourth-place finish for George Russell and a fifth-place finish for new world champion Kimi Antonelli. This achievement marks a significant return to form for the silver Arrows, ending a multi-year drought in the constructors' standings. The points haul from Brazil ensured the team retained their top position in the global standings.

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Lewis Hamilton Reaches 400th Grand Prix Milestone

Lewis Hamilton has just completed his 400th Formula 1 grand prix, a historic achievement that highlights his longevity at the sport's highest level. More than 100 of these races have seen him starting from pole position, demonstrating his consistent qualifying speed over a two-decade career. His statistical record includes the most race wins and pole positions, tying him with Michael Schumacher for the most world championships with seven titles.

Addressing Age Questions And Performance Concerns

At 41 years old, Hamilton faces scrutiny regarding his ability to adapt to the ground-effect car era from 2022 to 2025. During this period, he was outperformed by teammate George Russell and struggled against Charles Leclerc, leading to speculation about his adaptability and age. Hamilton dismissed these concerns by referencing his recent pole position and asserting that he still possesses the pace, speed, and dedication required to compete at the front.

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Ferari Contract And Future Racing Plans

Hamilton has stated his intention to continue racing until Formula One returns to Africa, an event scheduled for 2030 at the earliest. He will be 45 years old at that time, similar to his long-time rival Fernando Alonso, who remains competitive at that age. His current contract with Ferrari is expected to expire next year, meaning Hamilton will need to secure at least one new deal to achieve his goal of racing through 2030.

The Evolution Of Overtaking Strategies In Formula One

The phenomenon of yo-yo racing, characterized by cars swapping positions multiple times due to energy fluctuations, has diminished in recent races. This trend was driven by the new power units with a near 50-50 split between internal combustion and electrical power, which were initially energy-starved. Teams and drivers have now mastered the management of boost and overtake modes, reducing the vulnerability that previously led to frequent position changes.